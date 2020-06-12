LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Nathan's Famous 4Q Hurt By Lockdowns, Helped By Grocery Strength -- Market Talk

1323 ET - Nathan's Famous posted 4Q earnings of 76 cents a share, up from 59 cents a year earlier, with revenue declining to $21.7 million from $22.1 million. Most of the hot dog icon's franchised locations, which are in places like malls, movie theaters and airports, closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Three company-owned locations including the Coney Island flagship remained open but faced significant declines. (A separate, seasonal location in Coney Island opened in May). One bright spot, however, was the grocery store. "During March 2020, royalties from license agreements were significantly higher than March 2019 due to significantly higher sales of consumer-packaged goods through grocery channels." (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

Dave & Buster's Reopening Plans Get Thumbs Up From SunTrust -- Market Talk

10:53 ET - Dave & Buster's Entertainment reported a larger loss and lower sales than analysts expected Thursday but SunTrust boosts its rating to buy from hold and raises its price target to $22 from $17. The investment bank is "encouraged by faster than expected re-opening plans" and "steadily improving sales at re-opened stores," among other things. "While sales are sensitive to increased COVID concerns, lean operations and strong liquidity mitigate downside risk," SunTrust adds. Others weren't as optimistic. BMO, with a price target of $15, says "near-term comp expectations still seem overly optimistic and we continue to expect a slower, longer-tailed recovery" for that industry. Raymond James says "we remain cautious on the pace of sales/EBITDA recovery given the ongoing risks related to COVID-19." Shares are up 8.2% to $15.84. (allison.prang@wsj.com; @AllisonPrang)

Just Eat Takeaway.com's Grubhub Deal Has Good Arguments for Shareholders -- Market Talk

1021 GMT - European food-delivery group Just Eat Takeaway.com's proposed acquisition of U.S. peer Grubhub offers arguments that make it likely to win support from both sets of shareholders, Jefferies says. The deal logic and deal terms allow for both sets of shareholders to approve, the bank says. Just Eat Takeaway.com's management believes that being a leader in markets that don't make money has benefits because that makes it harder to replace, Jefferies says. "This is a theme for the Grubhub shareholder to remember as it considers this economically neutral offer with no synergies--with Amazon able to rapidly dominate any consumer vertical of its choosing, better to be bigger than smaller," Jefferies says. (adria.calatayud@dowjones.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Constellation Taking $366M Hit From Canopy's Losses -- Market Talk

0858 ET - Constellation Brands says it expects to record a loss of about $366M in its fiscal 1Q on its share of cannabis company Canopy Growth, which recently posted a quarterly loss of nearly $1B. The beer and spirits company, which holds a roughly 35% stake in Canopy, records its share of Canopy's results on a two-month lag. Constellation says it will record a pretax loss of $377.6M million, or $365.9M after tax benefits, for its share of Canopy's results in its financials for the 1Q ended May 31. On an adjusted basis, the loss amounts to about $27.1M, the maker of Corona beer and Svedka vodka says. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

Food Manufacturer Smucker Opts for Wider Guidance Range Amid Economic Uncertainty

Food manufacturer J.M. Smucker Co. in recent weeks widened its guidance range, in contrast with other companies that have withdrawn their financial forecasts amid uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Orrville, Ohio-based Smucker -- the maker of Jif peanut butter, Smucker's Jam, Folgers coffee and Meow Mix -- on June 4 said it expects net sales to decline by 1% to 2% in the financial year that runs through April 2021. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to come in between $7.90 and $8.30 in fiscal 2021. The projected sales drop reflects lower expected revenues in Smucker's food-service and office-coffee businesses, as well as higher-than-usual sales in recent quarter ended April 30, due in part to increased consumer demand, the company said.

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Prices Move Into Negative Territory -- Market Talk

15:25 ET - Live cattle and hog prices take a downward turn at the end of trading day as markets digest news of increasing slaughtering activity, with meatpackers reopening from coronavirus lockdowns. Allendale's Rich Nelson says prices are still under the impact of Covid-19. "The question is when are we going back to true live cattle prices?" He said hog June contracts expired today, which may have weakened prices. Live cattle slides 1.17% and hogs, 0.9%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jun 12 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jun 12 +$ 77.85 +$ 16.11 Jun 11 +$ 77.92 +$ 15.12 Jun 10 +$ 75.29 +$ 13.40 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 103.8 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 107.1 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell $4.92 per hundred pounds, to $230.64, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 61 cents per hundred pounds, to $219.27. The total load count was 155. Wholesale pork prices fell 46 cents, to $69.23 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.