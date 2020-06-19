Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/19/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Darden Offers Window Into Restaurants' Reopening Struggles -- Market Talk

10:24 ET - Darden will give the first insight into the restaurant industry's adjustments to a stay-home world and a reopening economy when it reports fiscal 4Q results next week. MKM expects "progress in ability to reopen dining rooms." Darden's Olive Garden and LongHorn chains have reopened nearly half of their restaurants, MKM says. The research firm warns that it's early to tell how customers will behave and what kind of restrictions will be imposed on the industry. Consumers' buying power is also a potential problem, MKM says, while keeping a buy rating and $90 price target. Darden slips 0.6%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Nestle Faces Negative Out-Of-Home Sales, Guidance Under Threat -- Market Talk

1254 GMT - Nestle's second-quarter sales are expected to be hit by a significant drop in out-of-home channels, says Jefferies. The Swiss food and beverage giant's organic sales growth in the period is expected to be at 1% from a previously forecasted 2.9%, according to analysts at the bank. In the first half, Nestle is also forecast to have flat margins on-year, which leads to a EPS downgrade of about 2% for fiscal 2020, according to Jefferies. "We are now even more strongly of the view that Nestle will have to abandon fiscal-year sales growth guidance." Shares trade 1.3% higher at CHF108.24. (giulia.petroni@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Finish Week Lower -- Market Talk

15:57 ET - Both live cattle futures and lean hog futures on the CME finished the day trading lower, setting both futures contracts down for the week. August live cattle prices closed trading Friday down 0.7% at 95.4 cents per pound, while lean hogs finished down 1.3% to 52.8 cents per pound. For both livestocks, higher slaughters is the main factor weighing on prices. However, supply issues still remain for cattle -- with marketings for fed cattle totaling 1.5 million head in May - down 28% from this time last year and a record low for May, the USDA said in its Cattle on Feed report released after the market's close Friday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jun 19 
 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Jun 19       +$ 71.21            +$  4.22 
 
Jun 18       +$ 70.86            +$  4.85 
 
Jun 17       +$ 71.10            +$  5.92 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice   96.8 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select  101.2 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday rose 16 cents per hundred pounds, to $213.72, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 17 cents per hundred pounds, to $203.91. The total load count was 167. Wholesale pork prices fell 29 cents, to $63.70 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.38% 132.475 End-of-day quote.-8.50%
LEAN HOGS (HE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.96% 48.425 End-of-day quote.-30.14%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.64% 94.5 End-of-day quote.-22.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Commodities"
05:48pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:34pUSDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Jun 19
DJ
03:50pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jun 19
DJ
02:16pConsumer Spending Expected to Rebound -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
04:39aSingaporean wanted by FBI charged over North Korea sugar deals
RE
03:52aBarrick Gold alerts authorities after fake news release claims it sold Lumwana mine
RE
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
06/18LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
06/18Energy Up Amid Bullish Brent Oil Trend -- Energy Roundup
DJ
06/18USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jun 18
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says it cannot rule out 'fraud of considerable proportions'
2SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : SLACK TECHNOLOGIES : Goldman Sachs sets new Sell rating
3AYALA CORPORATION : Australian regulator won't oppose Ayala's takeover bid for Infigen
4GLENCORE PLC : Swiss prosecutors launch Glencore criminal probe over Congo
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS AG : Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group