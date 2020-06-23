LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Slowdown in China Purchasing of US Pork Possible -- Market Talk

13:06 ET - China has purchased a great deal more pork from the US than last year--roughly 590% more exports, according to Panjiva, the supply chain research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence. However, even though low prices are making US pork exports attractive to a protein-starved Chinese market, the increased flow may soon slow down, the firm says. "China may throttle back imports after imposing new Covid-19 linked inspections of pork imports," says Panjiva, citing the Chinese government's suspension of imports from a Tyson facility due to coronavirus concerns. Hog futures are up 3.1% Tuesday, but overall have been on a steady decline since early May. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Tyson Foods Names Johanna Soderstrom Chief Human Resources Officer >TSN

Tyson Foods Inc. on Tuesday said it named Johanna Soderstrom executive vice president and chief human resources officer, effective July 6.

The Springdale, Ark., meat giant said Ms. Soderstrom succeeds Mary Oleksiuk, who is retiring.

Ruth's Shares Up 8%; Updates on Opening Dining Rooms

Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. shares were up 8% to $8.86 in afternoon trading.

The steakhouse company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that as of June 21 for company-owned and managed restaurants, 50 dining rooms were open, 18 were operating take-out and delivery only, and 18 were closed, with plans to open an additional 10 to 15 dining rooms by the end of June. For franchisee-owned restaurants, 62 dining rooms were open, three were operating take-out and delivery only and seven were closed.

Starbucks Starts Selling Plant-based Sandwiches -- Market Talk

0722 ET - Starbucks says it will begin to include a plant-based breakfast sandwich on its menus today. The sandwiches feature patties made by Impossible Foods, making it the largest US chain launch for the meat-alternative company, the company says. Starbucks has roughly 15,000 US stores, while its next largest customer, Dunkin' Brands, has 7,500 locations. Starbucks is also introducing a number of plant-based beverages this summer. Starbucks up around 1% in pre-market trading. Impossible's rival, Beyond Meat, falls 1.3%. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Rise, But Export Business Still a Concern -- Market Talk

15:42 ET - Livestock futures on the CME gain, with live-cattle futures rising 2.2% at 97.2 cents a pound, while lean-hog futures finished 2.7% higher at 52.5c. For both futures contracts today's close was a reversal of a recent downward trend, but how long such a reversal lasts is unclear. "One factor that could end up impacting all trade with China, as well as other buyers, is Covid-19," AgriVisor's Karl Setzer says. "Many buyers have been asking for certification that exports will be free of Covid-19, both on meats and grains. This will likely raise concerns with an exporter, as it may be hard to maintain food safety between ports." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jun 23 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jun 23 +$ 67.12 +$ 1.10 Jun 22 +$ 73.44 +$ 5.34 Jun 19 +$ 71.21 +$ 4.22 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 96.4 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.9 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday fell $2.25 per hundred pounds, to $211.81, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 73 cents per hundred pounds, to $203.57. The total load count was 205. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.97, to $62.25 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.