Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Meatpackers Slammed by Covid Get Serious About Automation

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--Deboning livestock and slicing up chickens has long been hands-on labor. Low-paid workers using knives and saws work on carcasses moving steadily down production lines. It is labor-intensive and dangerous work.

Those factory floors have been especially conducive to spreading coronavirus. In April and May, more than 17,300 meat and poultry processing workers in 29 states were infected and 91 died, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Plant shutdowns reduced U.S. beef and pork production by more than one-third in late April.

Conagra Rolls Out New Products Amid Surging Sales -- Market Talk

08:37 ET - With more consumers cooking and eating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Conagra says it's rolling out more than two dozen new products across its brands this summer. The Chicago maker of Healthy Choice meals and Birds Eye frozen products says the new offerings include several plant-based meals and snacks. Conagra recently said its comparable sales jumped 22% in the quarter ended May 31 and have continued to rise since then as Americans fill their pantries amid the pandemic. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Wasde Stockpile Estimates May Hinge on Feed Demand -- Market Talk

12:47 ET - The USDA's stockpile estimates for grains could be most largely affected by how the USDA perceives the US livestock industry recovering through the rest of the year. If the USDA sees feed grain usage rising into 2021, then stockpiles could decline more than expected. "One key to watch will be whether USDA reduces both old- and new-crop corn feed usage," Arlan Suderman of StoneX says. "It's new-crop feed usage estimate is pretty aggressive, and the stocks report adds evidence of such." Livestock supplies have remained high through the coronavirus pandemic as meatpacking plants work through a glut in animal supplies. CBOT grain futures rise, led by wheat, up 2.1%, followed by corn, 1.5% higher, and soybeans, which rise 0.8%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Starbucks Mandates Masks for Customers -- Market Talk

14:30 ET - Starbucks says it will require customers visiting its company-owned stores to wear masks starting July 15. The chain is considered to be the first national restaurant company in the US to require customers wear masks entering its stores regardless of local rules. Customers who aren't wearing a facial covering can still visit drive-through, order delivery or pickup outside a store, the chain says. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hogs Soar, Helped by Ham Prices -- Market Talk

16:34 ET - Livestock futures on the CME finish trading higher, led by lean-hog futures, which rise 4.7% to 50.225 cents a pound. For hogs, the main motivator for the uptick was a rise in ham prices. According to USDA data, ham prices rose another $16.87 per hundredweight to $71.09 a cwt this morning, making it $32.90 a cwt these prices have risen in the past two days alone. At more than 50 cents a pound, today's close is the highest for hogs since June 25. Meanwhile, live cattle futures gain 0.1% to 99.25c. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jul 9 
 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Jul  9       +$ 73.51            +$ 11.60 
Jul  8       +$ 76.30            +$ 11.53 
Jul  7       +$ 64.61            +$  0.63 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice   94.9 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select  102.1 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday fell 24 cents per hundred pounds, to $203.59 , according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 69 cents per hundred pounds, to $194.83. The total load count was 163. Wholesale pork prices rose 3 cents, to $67.13 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.86% 351.25 End-of-day quote.-10.19%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.06% 134.45 End-of-day quote.-7.16%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.50% 99.75 End-of-day quote.-20.49%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.27% 295.3 End-of-day quote.-2.20%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -0.77% 73.57 Delayed Quote.-15.55%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.69% 526.25 End-of-day quote.-7.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Commodities"
05:25pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:34pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 9
DJ
11:37aZambia copper production rises to 342,734 tonnes in first five months of 2020 - govt
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
3BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..
4AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
5TRYG A/S : TRYG A/S : – Interim report Q2 and H1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group