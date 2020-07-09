LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Meatpackers Slammed by Covid Get Serious About Automation

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--Deboning livestock and slicing up chickens has long been hands-on labor. Low-paid workers using knives and saws work on carcasses moving steadily down production lines. It is labor-intensive and dangerous work.

Those factory floors have been especially conducive to spreading coronavirus. In April and May, more than 17,300 meat and poultry processing workers in 29 states were infected and 91 died, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Plant shutdowns reduced U.S. beef and pork production by more than one-third in late April.

Conagra Rolls Out New Products Amid Surging Sales -- Market Talk

08:37 ET - With more consumers cooking and eating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Conagra says it's rolling out more than two dozen new products across its brands this summer. The Chicago maker of Healthy Choice meals and Birds Eye frozen products says the new offerings include several plant-based meals and snacks. Conagra recently said its comparable sales jumped 22% in the quarter ended May 31 and have continued to rise since then as Americans fill their pantries amid the pandemic. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Wasde Stockpile Estimates May Hinge on Feed Demand -- Market Talk

12:47 ET - The USDA's stockpile estimates for grains could be most largely affected by how the USDA perceives the US livestock industry recovering through the rest of the year. If the USDA sees feed grain usage rising into 2021, then stockpiles could decline more than expected. "One key to watch will be whether USDA reduces both old- and new-crop corn feed usage," Arlan Suderman of StoneX says. "It's new-crop feed usage estimate is pretty aggressive, and the stocks report adds evidence of such." Livestock supplies have remained high through the coronavirus pandemic as meatpacking plants work through a glut in animal supplies. CBOT grain futures rise, led by wheat, up 2.1%, followed by corn, 1.5% higher, and soybeans, which rise 0.8%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Starbucks Mandates Masks for Customers -- Market Talk

14:30 ET - Starbucks says it will require customers visiting its company-owned stores to wear masks starting July 15. The chain is considered to be the first national restaurant company in the US to require customers wear masks entering its stores regardless of local rules. Customers who aren't wearing a facial covering can still visit drive-through, order delivery or pickup outside a store, the chain says. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hogs Soar, Helped by Ham Prices -- Market Talk

16:34 ET - Livestock futures on the CME finish trading higher, led by lean-hog futures, which rise 4.7% to 50.225 cents a pound. For hogs, the main motivator for the uptick was a rise in ham prices. According to USDA data, ham prices rose another $16.87 per hundredweight to $71.09 a cwt this morning, making it $32.90 a cwt these prices have risen in the past two days alone. At more than 50 cents a pound, today's close is the highest for hogs since June 25. Meanwhile, live cattle futures gain 0.1% to 99.25c. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jul 9 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jul 9 +$ 73.51 +$ 11.60 Jul 8 +$ 76.30 +$ 11.53 Jul 7 +$ 64.61 +$ 0.63 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 94.9 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 102.1 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday fell 24 cents per hundred pounds, to $203.59 , according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 69 cents per hundred pounds, to $194.83. The total load count was 163. Wholesale pork prices rose 3 cents, to $67.13 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.