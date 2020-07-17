LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading Higher Friday

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. are trading higher Friday, continuing the trend from Thursday's after-hours market, which also saw the stock move higher.

After the bell Thursday, the company said it was seeing "significant sequential improvement in comparable restaurant sales trend" extending through the first two weeks of this month, and also said it increased its cash balance by $26.5 million in the second quarter to $101.6 million.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Farmers Struggling With Volatile Market -- Market Talk

12:27 ET - Many US farmers have received their coronavirus aid payments and are getting favorable rainfall to help grow their crops -- but they are still concerned about market volatility and commodity prices going forward. "We're having difficult conversations at the breakfast table," says Melanie Tietz, a corn and soybeans farmer in Decorah, Iowa. According to Tietz, current upheaval in the market makes it difficult to plan ahead. Tietz says her farm is currently growing 75% corn, in reaction to issues with weeds in soybean fields. Corn and soybean futures are up Friday, by 0.7% and 0.4% respectively. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Phibro Animal Health Responds to FDA Plan to Take Actions on Mecadox

Phibro Animal Health Corp. said Friday the Food and Drug Administration gave "notice of Federal Register publication of its intention to take a number of actions related to its ongoing review of the regulatory status of Mecadox," or carbadox.

The company said the FDA in 2016 "issued a Notice of Opportunity for Hearing setting in motion the initial steps in a process to rescind its approval of carbadox based on concerns about the persistence of carcinogenic residues."

Phibro said it requested to the FDA Office of the Commissioner that the agency continue the process it started in 2016 and conduct a hearing to review "data supporting the safety of carbadox." Phibro also said it was willing to "discuss alternative regulatory methods if the FDA believes that the current method is inappropriate."

The company also said Mecadox has been approved and sold in the U.S. for over 45 years to control bacterial diseases in swine.

FUTURES MARKETS

Covid-19 in South America Support Cattle Futures -- Market Talk

15:50 ET - The spread of Covid-19 in South America is expected to benefit demand for US beef, says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "The US beef industry has the potential to see elevated exports in the near future," Setzer says. "Covid-19 continues to run rampant in South America and has affected those country's ability to safely process livestock. While Brazil is showing little concern over this issue, Argentina has voluntarily shut down packing plants where the virus has been found." Live cattle futures on the CME finished unchanged Friday, at $1.03275 per pound, while lean hog futures finished trading down 1.6% at 52.8 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jul 17 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jul 17 +$ 70.95 +$ 19.81 Jul 16 +$ 70.50 +$ 10.69 Jul 15 +$ 72.91 +$ 14.03 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 94.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 100.9 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell 33 cents per hundred pounds, to $200.47, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 99 cents per hundred pounds, to $190.31. The total load count was 144. Wholesale pork prices rose $4.24, to $70.95 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.