News : Commodities
LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

07/21/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Corn Slides as Strong Crops Meet Weak Demand

Corn for December delivery fell 1.5% to $3.30 and 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, as favorable weather forecasts and excellent crop conditions stoke fears of an oversupply while global demand remains subdued.

Wheat for September delivery rose 1.1% to $5.27 and 3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.8% to $8.93 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Corn Prices to Remain Weak Saving 'Major Threat' to Crops -- Market Talk

14:46 ET - Weather will continue to drive grain prices, AgResource says, noting that an updated EU model forecasts "normal precip and slightly above normal Central US temps throughout the next 30 days." The favorable weather weakens prices, as there seems to be little demand for the resulting strong crops. "The need to find corn demand has lingered in the background throughout the growing season," AgResource says, adding that price increases will hardly happen "without a major threat to yield in August or during harvest." Corn slides 1.5% and soybeans fall 0.8%, while wheat rises 1.1%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

Egypt Buys 115,000 Tons of Ukrainian Wheat -- Update

Egypt bought 115,000 metric tons of Ukrainian wheat at an international tender on Tuesday, traders said.

The purchase by Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, comprised one 55,000-ton cargo and one 60,000-ton cargo for delivery between Aug. 21 and 31.

Bayer's Glyphosate Story Isn't Over Yet -- Market Talk

0815 GMT - Bayer's glyphosate risk is back under the spotlight, Bryan Garnier says after an appeal court in California ruled against its seed-and-pesticides maker Monsanto. On Monday, Bayer lost an appeal in the first case to go to trial linking its Roundup weedkiller to cancer, but the court reduced damages awarded to $20.4 million from $78.5 million. "This judgment came in just after Bayer walked away from [a] plan to contain future Roundup cancer claims after Judge Chabria, who set a hearing on this plan for July 24, made it clear he would not approve the plan proposed by Bayer," Bryan Garnier says. Shares in Bayer trade 1.8% higher at EUR63.39. (kim.richters@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Prices Recover Despite Weak Demand -- Market Talk

15:58 ET - Today's increase in hog prices comes without any changes in the fundamental fact that "there still is a lot of hogs out there," says Jack Scoville, from Price Futures Group. He said supply is too large to sustain price increases and today's gain is more likely a reaction to Monday's sharp loss. Live cattle markets also struggle with backlog caused by packing closures during the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to another decline in prices. Trader Mike Seery, from Seery Futures, who is long on cattle, sees prices improving as pandemic flare-ups ease. Hogs rise 2.13% and live cattle slides 0.2%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jul 21 
 
 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices 
are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork 
cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These 
estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to 
be indicative of any particular company or plant. 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Jul 21       +$ 79.53            +$ 21.96 
Jul 20       +$ 71.77            +$ 13.51 
Jul 17       +$ 70.95            +$ 19.81 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice   94.2 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select  100.9 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday fell 86 cents per hundred pounds, to $200.88, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 29 cents per hundred pounds, to $191.30. The total load count was 159. Wholesale pork prices rose $3.93, to $71.95 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

