News : Commodities
LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

07/24/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Bloomin' Brands Swings to 2Q Loss as Pandemic Limits Operations

Bloomin' Brands Inc. said it swung to a second-quarter loss as its restaurants were still operating on a limited scale amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill and other restaurants posted net loss of $92.3 million, or $1.05 a share, compared with a profit of $29 million, or 32 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted losses were 74 cents a share.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting a loss of $1.11 a share, or $1.16 a share on an adjusted basis.

McDonald's to Require Face Masks in U.S. Restaurants

McDonald's Corp. says it will require all U.S. customers to wear masks in its stores beginning next month, joining Walmart Inc. and other companies that decided that face coverings are needed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The fast-food restaurant chain joins a growing number of businesses, including Starbucks Corp. and major U.S. airlines in introducing mask requirements that go beyond local safety guidelines.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Increasingly Rocky US-China Relationship Spooks Grains -- Market Talk

09:36 ET - Although Chinese buying has been present in the US grain export market, it's unclear how long that may last when the US and Chinese governments engage in a tit-for-tat over closing consulates. "No one in the grain industry understands how the worsening relations between the US/China will impact the Phase 1 trade deal," says AgResource. "Some fear that China will slow their ag purchase pace following 2-3 weeks of whirlwind demand." The USDA reported a new sale of 252,000 metric tons of soybeans to unknown destinations Friday, which won't likely reassure worried grain traders. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Inventories Stay High -- Market Talk

15:33 ET - Inventories of US cattle totaled 11.4M head as of July 1, down slightly from the same time last year. It is still the second highest cattle inventories have been since 1996, which may be bearish for cattle futures considering that demand is uncertain amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the report, live cattle futures on the CME traded 0.5% higher at $1.051 per pound Friday. Lean hog futures on the CME, meanwhile, fell 1.7% to 50.15 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jul 24 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Jul 24       +$ 61.32            +$ 17.70 
Jul 23       +$ 62.59            +$ 14.95 
Jul 22       +$ 66.46            +$ 14.71 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice   94.9 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select  100.8 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell 49 cents per hundred pounds, to $201.77, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 16 cents per hundred pounds, to $190.63. The total load count was 117. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.28, to $69.97 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. 7.43% 11.56 Delayed Quote.-51.25%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.11% 141.875 End-of-day quote.-2.61%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.07% 100.925 End-of-day quote.-19.13%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.59% 198.72 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.24% 291.1 End-of-day quote.-3.17%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 0.56% 75.78 Delayed Quote.-14.29%
WALMART INC. -0.30% 131.24 Delayed Quote.11.63%
