LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

McDonald's Former CEO Fights Severance Clawback

Former McDonald's Corp. Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook said in a court filing that the company had information about his relationships with other employees when it negotiated his multimillion-dollar severance package.

In his first response to the suit McDonald's filed seeking to recoup that severance, Mr. Easterbrook's attorney said the company admitted it had his email account stored on company servers when it first investigated his conduct last October. The company said last week that McDonald's investigators unearthed email messages with attachments that contained dozens of nude and sexually explicit photos and videos of Mr. Easterbrook with company employees and other women between late 2018 and early 2019.

NPC to Close 300 Pizza Hut Sites, Launch Sale Process for Rest

Bankrupt restaurant franchisee NPC International Inc. on Monday said it will close up to 300 of its more-than-1,200 Pizza Hut restaurants and launch a sale process for the remaining locations as part of an agreement with Pizza Hut and its parent, Yum Brands Inc.

NPC said the agreement follows an extensive analysis of its entire Pizza Hut portfolio and has the support of the ad-hoc group of its first-lien lenders.

NPC, the nation's largest Pizza Hut and Wendy's franchisee, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year after closures sparked by the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated an already difficult operating environment.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Consumers Lowered Food Spending After Benefit Expiration -- Market Talk

15:10 ET - An index tracking demand for food sold from groceries, drug stores and other outlets slipped five points between the week the ended July 26 and the week that ended Aug. 9, per a report from consumer-product data firm IRI. That represents $500M less weekly sales of food, and is a warning for producers from Campbell Soup to Kraft Heinz to Mondelez International that have seen heightened demand during the pandemic. IRI points out $600-a-week enhanced unemployment benefits expired July 31, though President Trump signed an executive order directing the federal government to provide $300 in weekly payments, with states kicking in another $100 a week. More details about consumer spending habits on food as the pandemic and related economic challenges evolve should emerge this week as companies like Walmart, Target and BJ's Wholesale Club report quarterly results. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

A2 Milk Result Likely Eyed for Guidance Beat, Capital-Return Timing -- Market Talk

0457 GMT - Investors are looking for an earnings guidance beat from a2 Milk and any news about its cash pile, says Brad Gordon, an investment adviser at Hobson Wealth Partners. A2, which alternates with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare as the NZX-50's biggest company after growing from a fringe producer over two decades, has a recent history of beating expectations. Its full-year result on Wednesday is likely to be key for NZX-50 performance for a while. Chances of a capital return in the near-term might have dimmed, says Gordon, as some analysts think a2's board won't make a decision until its new CEO joins early next year. (stephen.wright@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hogs Defy High Supply to Trend Higher -- Market Talk

15:17 ET - Even though there's a big supply of pork in the US, prices for pork cutouts continue to rise, with carcass cutout now valued at roughly $78 a hundredweight, up approximately $8 per cwt in the past week. The reason for this is the upcoming Labor Day holiday, the last major grilling holiday of the summer. "Pork prices continue to strengthen in a strong seasonal demand period, and this is supporting the hog market," RJO Futures says. Hog futures on the CBOT finish trading up 0.9%, at 53.525 cents a pound. Meanwhile, live-cattle futures finish trading down 0.3%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 17 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Aug 17 +$ 72.11 +$ 25.98 Aug 14 +$ 73.55 +$ 27.27 Aug 13 +$ 72.43 +$ 24.75 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 91.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 94.7 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $3.02 per hundred pounds, to $217.26, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $2.65 per hundred pounds, to $201.94. The total load count was 133. Wholesale pork prices fell 60 cents, to $73.82 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.