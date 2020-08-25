LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Hogs Are Cheap, But Not a Home Run for Hormel -- Market Talk

11:05 ET - Hog carcass prices dropped to a 20-year low in July, giving a big boost to pork processors that turn them into sausage, ribs and bacon. For Hormel Foods, though, it's not a clear win. That's because the Spam maker last year put in place financial hedges designed to pay off if the price of hogs surged, which looked very possible as African swine fever swept through Asia's hog farms, killing millions of pigs and pushing up hog prices. Hormel CFO Jim Sheehan says those hedges will continue to be a headwind as hog prices stay low, but adds hedging is designed to mitigate risk, not time market swings to make a profit. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

McDonald's Gets into Spicy Chicken Game -- Market Talk

12:43 ET - McDonald's is adding spicy Chicken McNuggets to its US menu next month. The company is also introducing a spicy dipping sauce. It's the first time McDonald's has introduced a new flavor of its classic Chicken McNuggets since they debuted in 1983, the company says. McDonald's has been under pressure to add more spicy chicken options as Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Wendy's and other chains have driven big growth through hot poultry items. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

Hormel Warns Some Supplies Tightening Up -- Market Talk

11:12 ET - Bacon and turkey supplier Hormel Foods says processing plant shutdowns and slowdowns in the spring diminished stockpiled supplies of some products, leaving little margin for error this fall. As Covid-19 spread through the US food industry, shutting some plants, "we were able to have inventory as a buffer, and in some cases we don't have that now" CEO Jim Snee says. "We can't afford any disruptions." Snee doesn't specify which products could run short. Shares fall 0.9%. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Hormel Profits Rise, Despite Pandemic's Hit to Turkey -- Market Talk

0929 ET - Hormel has weathered the Covid-19 pandemic better than some of its meat-processing peers, despite a big hit to its turkey business. Temporary closures of three plants and other operations problems pushed profits from Hormel's Jennie-O Turkey Store two-thirds lower than the same period last year, falling to what JPM analysts estimate was the lowest level in more than a decade. Hormel has been diversifying its business to reduce its reliance on meatpacking, and a 36% surge in earnings from grocery products helped the Spam maker increase its overall profits in the most recent quarter, versus declines for Tyson Foods and Pilgrim's Pride. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Rises Amid Firm Demand -- Market Talk

15:44 ET - Hogs rise 2.5% and live cattle edges up 0.8% as traders ponder oversupply concerns against firm demand levels. "Demand for boxed beef continues to be quite good [and] spread between live and boxed is quite good, which provides support for beef," trader Ken Morrison from Morrison on the Markets tells WSJ. "The same comments apply to hogs," he says. Cattle futures started the day falling on fears that too much cattle was being moved into feedlots, potentially leading to excessive supply in the near future. Morrison points out that demand for meat is supported by the approaching Labor Day holiday. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 25 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Aug 25 +$ 63.81 +$ 33.05 Aug 24 +$ 62.84 +$ 26.22 Aug 21 +$ 61.53 +$ 24.13 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 96.5 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 100.3 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday rose $2.21 per hundred pounds, to $229.68, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.01 per hundred pounds, to $212.26. The total load count was 104. Wholesale pork prices rose 51 cents, to $74.44 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.