News : Commodities
LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

08/26/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Wheat Recovers on Hopes of Tighter Supply

Wheat for December delivery rose 0.79% to $5.39 and 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, on reports of lower-than-expected output in France.

Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.43% to $9.24 and 1/4 a bushel.

Corn for December delivery fell 0.07% to $3.54 and 1/4 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Chinese Buyers Import More US Soy -- Market Talk

09:42 ET - China buys 400,000 metric tons of US soy, the USDA says, reinforcing an important source of demand for American grains. The order adds to 204,000 metric tons of soybeans exports to China reported yesterday. Soy faces global oversupply risks amid bumper crops in leading producers, including estimates of an expanded harvest in Brazil. Soybean prices rise 0.2%, to $9.22 a bushel. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

Worse Crop Conditions Insufficient to Sustain Corn Rally -- Market Talk

11:52 ET - The corn futures market is "catching its breath" after yesterday's rally, as worsening crop conditions get priced in and still leave US farmers with the prospect of "a decent size crop," Central States Commodities' Jason Britt tells WSJ. Crop conditions have been downgraded amid unfavorable weather. Meanwhile, weekly ethanol data shows production and inventory inching closer to historic levels as uncertainties over consumption linger going into the fall under Covid-19. Britt says ethanol data hasn't moved enough to have any meaningful effect on corn prices. Corn slides 0.4%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Lose Ground Amid Softer Meat Demand -- Market Talk

15:11 ET - Livestock futures fall as traders brace for a seasonal drop in demand after Labor Day. "We had a good rally in wholesale beef prices in July," Allendale's Rich Nelson tells WSJ. It's an usual summer pattern that's already softening, he says. Markets are also still working through a live cattle backlog caused by Covid-19 closures and Nelson sees at least one more month of excessive supply. "Supplies won't start to get smaller until late September," he says. Live cattle loses 1.6% to $1.08 a pound. Lean-hog futures fall 0.7% to 55.55c a pound. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 26 
 
 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices 
are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork 
cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These 
estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to 
be indicative of any particular company or plant. 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Aug 26       +$ 55.45            +$ 25.39 
Aug 25       +$ 63.81            +$ 33.05 
Aug 24       +$ 62.84            +$ 26.22 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice   97.8 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select  101.6 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday rose $1.77 per hundred pounds, to $231.45, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.85 per hundred pounds, to $214.11. The total load count was 121. Wholesale pork prices fell $3.56, to $70.88 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.07% 340.5 End-of-day quote.-14.44%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.76% 6.6343 Delayed Quote.46.80%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 142.45 End-of-day quote.-2.29%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.10% 103.95 End-of-day quote.-15.40%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 291.6 End-of-day quote.-3.23%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.72% 32.21 End-of-day quote.-8.21%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.90% 532 End-of-day quote.-6.80%
