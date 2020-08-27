LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Washington State Joins Chicken Probes -- Market Talk

08:33 ET - Sanderson Farms, one of the biggest US poultry processors, says in a regulatory filing that it received on Aug. 6 a civil investigative demand from Washington state's attorney general as part of what Sanderson calls the state's investigation into the market for chicken meat. It's the latest state to probe the US poultry market, after Florida officials in 2017 made a similar request for documents to chicken companies. Since then both Florida and Louisiana have sought documents and other information received by plaintiffs' attorneys that have filed civil suits accusing poultry processors of coordinating production and inflating prices. The US Justice Department is pursuing its own investigation. The chicken companies are contesting the plaintiffs' lawsuits, and Sanderson says it's cooperating with Washington state's request. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Sanderson Benefits From Lower Feed Prices -- Market Talk

08:02 ET - Unsteady demand from commercial kitchens presented a 3Q challenge for poultry company Sanderson Farms, but the business benefited from lower feed prices in the quarter. Average feed costs per pound of poultry processed declined 5.6% year over year, as prices paid for corn and soybean meal, its main feed ingredients, declined by 9.6% and 3.2% respectively. The USDA forecasts that yield and harvest for both crops will leave the production inputs adequately supplied going into FY21, Sanderson says. The company's shares climb 4% on news of its better-than-expected 3Q profit. (matt.grossman@wsj.com; @mattgrossman)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Beyond Meat Stock Is Soaring Because the Online Shop Is Open -- Barrons.com

Beyond Meat stock rose more than 6% on Thursday, after the plant-based food firm unveiled its e-commerce site.

Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) said the new direct-to-consumer, or DTC, portal would include its signature alternative-meat products and new bulk packs and product bundles, as well as trial sizes and limited-time offers. Beyond will deliver to the contiguous U.S. with carbon-neutral two-day shipping via United Parcel Service (UPS). The company also noted that the insulated shipping box is recyclable.

Vapiano's Remaining Business to Be Closed Down

Vapiano SE said Thursday that its creditors decided to permanently close the remaining part of the company's business, which will be liquidated and dissolved.

Most of the German restaurant operator's business and its subsidiaries were previously sold to a consortium of investors, after Vapiano said in April that it was filing for insolvency after it was unable to find a solution to the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

FUTURES MARKETS

Slaughtering Increases, But Covid Backlog Still Weakens Price -- Market Talk

15:27 ET - US slaughtering plants are working at full throttle, but the backlog of heavier-than-usual animals built during Covid-19 shutdowns remains a drag on the futures market, Craig VanDyke from Top Third Ag Marketing tells WSJ. "We're still working through the supply numbers," he says. Lean hog slaughtering is even faster than last year, VanDyke says, which could help explain why hogs contracts closed up 0.3%, at 55.73c a pound, while cattle slid 0.8% to $1.06 a pound. The trader adds that part of the weakness comes from funds undoing bullish bets placed during a rally earlier this summer. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 27 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Aug 27 +$ 61.34 +$ 28.55 Aug 26 +$ 55.45 +$ 25.39 Aug 25 +$ 63.81 +$ 33.05 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 99.4 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.2 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose 9 cents per hundred pounds, to $231.54, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 15 cents per hundred pounds, to $214.26. The total load count was 110. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.47, to $72.35 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.