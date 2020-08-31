Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Retail Meat Prices Slipping Amid Higher Production -- Market Talk

13:11 ET - Consistently high production of beef and pork in the US has retail prices for both slipping, according to USDA data. "Retailers have responded to the recovery in supply by slowly increasing the number of beef features they run in their weekly printed or web circulars and also by lowering the average price of product featured," says Steiner Consulting, adding that a similar reaction has also happened in pork. According to the firm, the ongoing realities of a US economy hampered by the coronavirus pandemic are causing prices to dip. "Fear of the unknown and willingness to spend has been replaced [by] income uncertainty," says Steiner Consulting. "Congress and the White House have not bridged the gap in order to put in place another round of stimulus." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

McDonald's Pushes for Case to Proceed Against Former CEO

McDonald's Corp. pushed back at former CEO Steve Easterbrook's attempts to dismiss its lawsuit seeking to claw back his severance, saying that his attorney's questions about the thoroughness of its investigation into his affairs should be addressed in court.

The burger company fired Mr. Easterbrook without cause in November after he acknowledged having a consensual relationship with an employee. The company said in August that an investigation stemming from a tip found evidence that Mr. Easterbrook lied to investigators and its board to cover up additional sexual relationships with employees to secure a multimillion-dollar severance package.

Citi Upgrades Beyond Meat on Foodservice Offerings -- Market Talk

1233 ET - Citi upgrades Beyond Meat to neutral from sell and boosts its target price to $141 from $123. Citi notes that "as we move past the worst of the pandemic, we expect more foodservice operators will add plant-based meat offerings to their menus, and we expect BYND will get a share of that incremental foodservice business over time - both in the U.S. and overseas." Citi also cites the recent unveiling of a new e-commerce site, saying one of its initial concerns about BYND was that it lacked direct-to-consumer distribution. Beyond Meat shares up 2.2% to $133.93. (michael.dabaie@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Yum China Launches Hong Kong Public Offering

Yum China Holdings Inc. said Monday it launched its Hong Kong public offering, which forms part of the global offering of 41.9 million new shares of common stock and the listing of its shares of common stock on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd.

The company's shares will continue to be listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Upon the secondary listing in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong-listed shares will be fully fungible with the shares listed on the NYSE.

Olive Garden Owner Eliminates Senior-Management Positions, Including COO, in Restructuring

Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants Inc. said it is eliminating certain senior-management positions, including Chief Operating Officer David George, in its restructuring due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as laying off others.

The company, which also operates LongHorn Steakhouse and other brands, on Monday said it is also offering about 225 corporate-support center and field-management employees early retirement, which its executive officers and other members of senior management aren't eligible for.

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Futures Rise on Chinese Interest -- Market Talk

15:09 ET - Live cattle futures on the CME finish higher, closing up 0.4% at $1.053 per pound. "We are now seeing China increase its beef imports with last week's purchases totaling 3,315 metric tons, the most on record for one week," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "The building trade tensions between China and Australia are thought to be behind the increase in US trade, as is the simple ongoing rise in Chinese meat demand on a whole." Meanwhile, lean hog futures closed trading Monday down 0.1% to 53.6 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 31 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Aug 31       +$ 57.53            +$ 27.86 
Aug 27       +$ 61.34            +$ 28.55 
Aug 26       +$ 55.45            +$ 25.39 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice   98.4 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select  101.4 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday fell $1.45 per hundred pounds, to $227.95, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 46 cents per hundred pounds, to $215.32. The total load count was 73. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.39, to $72.03 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT, INC. 3.69% 135.85 Delayed Quote.79.70%
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. -3.55% 86.67 Delayed Quote.-20.49%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.12% 140.125 End-of-day quote.-3.65%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 104.5 End-of-day quote.-17.22%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -0.07% 213.52 Delayed Quote.8.75%
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC. 2.14% 57.71 Delayed Quote.20.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Commodities"
05:28pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:23pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Soybean Condition Index-Aug 31
DJ
04:18pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Soybean Condition/Progress-Aug 31
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : CHINA'S IRON ORE IMPORTS SET FOR STRONG AUGUST, BUT WHERE IS ALL THE STEEL GO..
3SANOFI : Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
4SUEZ SA : Suez says French rival Veolia's unsolicited offer carries great uncertainties
5BP PLC : SECOND U.S. SHALE BOOM'S LEGACY: Overpriced deals, unwanted assets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group