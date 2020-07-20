LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures backslide amid cautious slaughter improvements

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. live cattle futures closed
lower on Monday, pulling back after a rally last week on signs
that meatpackers may be working through backlogs of market-ready
cattle, traders said.
Although slaughter rates have returned to pre-coronavirus
levels, cattle remain heavier after backing up in feedlots when
processing plants closed this spring due to COVID-19 outbreaks
among meatpacking workers, said Don Roose, president of U.S.
Commodities. The bigger cattle result in more boxed beef, he
said.
"The reality is bigger supplies are here still," Roose said.
"Weights are still big in COVID uncertainty, so we pulled back."
Estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show
117,000 cattle slaughtered on Monday, up 1.7% from the same time
a year ago.
Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) August live cattle
futures settled down 1 cent at 102.275 cents per pound and
October live cattle fell 0.5 cent to 106.375 cents.
CME August feeder cattle futures settled down 1.100
cents at 141.600 cents per pound.
Boxed beef prices have softened in recent weeks, signaling
more supply as slaughter rates improve. But fears of a
resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks among consumers dampen
traders' confidence in consistent demand.
Prices for choice cuts of boxed beef on Monday afternoon
gained $1.45 to $201.92 per cwt and select cuts added $0.81 to
$191.12 per cwt, according to the USDA.
CME lean hog futures also fell on Monday after gaining last
week. Hogs backed up on farms after disruptions at packing
plants in April and May, leading some farmers to euthanize them.
"We never euthanized anywhere close to what the government
said we were going to," said Roose. "We've got hogs backed up."
USDA estimated 477,000 hogs slaughtered on Monday, up 6.5%
from a week ago and 1.3% more than a year ago.
CME August lean hog futures settled down 2.400 cents
at 50.400 cents per pound.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper)