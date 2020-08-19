Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures firm on wholesale strength

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures gained on Wednesday as boxed beef prices offered support ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend, traders said.

"It's the main week for retailers to lock up their Labor Day supplies. That's kept a floor under the cash market," said Alan Brugler, president of Brugler Marketing.

CME benchmark October live cattle ended .95 cent higher at 110.825 cents per pound, while September feeder cattle gained .400 cent to end at 146 cents per pound.

Choice cuts of boxed beef climbed $2.20 to $223.06 per cwt at midday, while select cuts increased by $1.10, to $205.75 per cwt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Gains were limited as traders anticipate large cattle placements in the USDA's Cattle on Feed report, due out Friday. A Reuters poll of 11 analysts showed July placements at 105.9%, versus a year ago.

Cattle slaughter rates fell slightly from yesterday, with 119,000 head processed, still higher than a week and a year ago.

Beef packer margins reached $302.55 per head - the highest since June 17, according to Denver-based livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com.

Meanwhile, lean hog futures regained after the biggest drop in nearly two months yesterday.

CME October lean hogs settled 1.125 cents higher at 52.550 cents per pound.

"Carcass weights are coming down," said Brugler. "But we also know the fall runs are going to start hitting us pretty soon. So we better be current on slaughter or we'll have trouble getting them all through the plants."

Hog slaughter rates continue ahead of last year's pace, with 484,000 head processed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Richard Pullin)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.16% 143.775 End-of-day quote.-1.79%
LEAN HOGS (HE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.38% 52.75 End-of-day quote.-24.64%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 107.45 End-of-day quote.-14.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pNZ central bank says balance sheet will keep expanding
RE
05:43pBrazil may extend emergency payments to poor until end of year -Bolsonaro
RE
05:23pU.S companies unveil Iraq investments before premier's White House visit
RE
05:20pLIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures firm on wholesale strength
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pAirbnb Files Confidentially for IPO With SEC
DJ
05:10pUtilities Shares Slip as Questions Over Outages Emerge -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:09pCommunications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:08pTechnology Shares Edge Lower; Apple Passes $2 Trillion in Market Value -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : wins 443 MW landmark deal in the UK that will be ' largest single ..
2iQOO becomes Premium Partner of BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 DTM Season
3EXOR N.V. : EXOR N : Draft Minutes AGM
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Changing TikTok Japan ownership could address security concerns, ruling p..
5GALAPAGOS NV : GALAPAGOS : Gilead Shares Fall as FDA Seeks More Filgotinib Data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group