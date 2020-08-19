LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures firm on wholesale strength

CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures gained on Wednesday as boxed beef prices offered
support ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend, traders said.
"It's the main week for retailers to lock up their Labor Day
supplies. That's kept a floor under the cash market," said Alan
Brugler, president of Brugler Marketing.
CME benchmark October live cattle ended .95 cent
higher at 110.825 cents per pound, while September feeder cattle
gained .400 cent to end at 146 cents per pound.
Choice cuts of boxed beef climbed $2.20 to $223.06 per cwt
at midday, while select cuts increased by $1.10, to $205.75 per
cwt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Gains were limited as traders anticipate large cattle
placements in the USDA's Cattle on Feed report, due out Friday.
A Reuters poll of 11 analysts showed July placements at 105.9%,
versus a year ago.
Cattle slaughter rates fell slightly from yesterday, with
119,000 head processed, still higher than a week and a year ago.
Beef packer margins reached $302.55 per head - the highest
since June 17, according to Denver-based livestock marketing
advisory service HedgersEdge.com.
Meanwhile, lean hog futures regained after the biggest drop
in nearly two months yesterday.
CME October lean hogs settled 1.125 cents higher at
52.550 cents per pound.
"Carcass weights are coming down," said Brugler. "But we
also know the fall runs are going to start hitting us pretty
soon. So we better be current on slaughter or we'll have trouble
getting them all through the plants."
Hog slaughter rates continue ahead of last year's pace, with
484,000 head processed on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Richard
Pullin)