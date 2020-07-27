LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures retreat on supply concerns, technical pressure

CHICAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. live cattle futures opened
firm on Monday but retreated from session highs on technical
selling and lingering concerns about cattle supply backups in
the wake of recent packing plant closures due to coronavirus
infections among workers.
Prices climbed at Monday's open in reaction to Friday's U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) cattle on feed report, which
showed monthly on-feed numbers and marketings largely within
trade expectations. The July 1 on-feed supply dipped from a
record high a year earlier.
But a biannual USDA cattle inventory report, also released
on Friday, showed a slight expansion of the U.S. cattle and calf
herd from a year ago.
"You had a lot of cross-currents between the cattle
inventory and the cattle on feed," said Alan Brugler, president
of Brugler Marketing & Management.
"The bearish factor that won the day was that, if you look
at the cattle inventory report, you actually had a little
expansion versus a year ago. It looked like we were in the
downside of the cattle cycle, but because of the COVID backups
we actually had higher overall numbers," he said.
Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) August live cattle
futures settled down 0.900 cent at 100.425 cents per pound and
October live cattle fell 1.275 cents to 103.825 cents per
pound.
CME August feeder cattle futures dropped 2.700 cents
to 139.350 cents per pound, while September feeder cattle
dropped 3.125 cents to 139.625 cents per pound.
Both live and feeder cattle futures came under technical
selling pressure.
CME lean hog futures ended mixed, with nearby contracts
buoyed by firming cash hog and pork prices.
August futures settled up 0.550 cent at 54.550 cents
per pound while October futures gained 0.600 cent to end
at 50.750 cents per pound. Deferred contracts were down as much
as 0.800 cent.
(Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by David Gregorio)