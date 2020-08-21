Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

LIVESTOCK-Live cattle slide ahead of cattle on feed report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

CHICAGO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Friday on profit-taking and positioning ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Cattle on Feed report, released after the markets closed.

CME lean hog futures also ended lower, correcting after two days of positive movement, as optimism over rising hog slaughter rates strengthened the markets.

CME benchmark October live cattle ended 1.225 cents lower at 108.550 cents per pound. October feeder cattle lost 1.100 cents to end at 145.275 cents per pound.

For the week, October live and feeder cattle traded 1.5% lower.

"We've seen live cattle back off a little in the last couple days, but we're really just pulling back in what has otherwise been a strong uptrend in the last couple weeks," said Dan Hussey, senior market strategist at Zaner Group.

Strong wholesale beef prices underpinned the market. Choice cuts gained 61 cents at midday to $225.99 per cwt, while select cuts climbed $2.92 to $209.23.

After the close, the USDA's monthly Cattle on Feed report showed July placements at 111% of a year ago, above the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 105.9%. The number of cattle on feed as of Aug. 1, at 11.284 million head, was 102% of the year prior, above the average trade estimate of 100.7%.

"We could see a down move on Monday," said Brian Hoops, senior market analyst at Midwest Market Solutions.

Meanwhile, lean hog futures pulled back, after gaining 2.3% for the week as hog slaughter rates increased to pre-COVID 19 levels.

CME October lean hogs fell 0.925 cents to close at 54.250 cents per pound.

"These hogs were probably priced way too cheaply and needed some recovery," Hoops said.

Daily hog slaughter reached 476,000 head, making the weekly total estimated slaughter 2.618 million head. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Will Dunham)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.07% 143.325 End-of-day quote.-1.22%
LEAN HOGS (HE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.54% 55.475 End-of-day quote.-26.43%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.23% 106.775 End-of-day quote.-14.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pUS closes lanes, adds checks at Mexico border to contain coronavirus
RE
05:59pSupply chains, including trucking, are not subject to the temporary travel restrictions - el paso cbp spokesman
RE
05:59pFrom today u.s. government imposing further restrictions on non-essential travel at select ports of entry on u.s.-mexican border - el paso cbp spokesman
RE
05:34pU.S. regulator proposes scaling back personal information from trading database
RE
05:28pTiktok to launch legal challenge to president donald trump's aug. 6 executive order as early as monday-source
RE
05:28pWhite House threatens veto of Democratic bill on Postal Service
RE
05:26pLIVESTOCK-Live cattle slide ahead of cattle on feed report
RE
05:26pUtilities Shares Rise; Wildfires Intensify in California -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:23pCommunications Services Shares Fall -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:22pTechnology Shares Continue to Pull Markets Higher -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PINDUODUO INC. : China's Pinduoduo operating loss widens, U.S. shares set to slide
2MODERNA, INC. : Top FDA official says would resign if agency rubber-stamps an unproven COVID-19 vaccine
3KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED : KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 ..
4MEITUAN DIANPING : MEITUAN DIANPING : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, ..
5BOOZT AB (PUBL) : BOOZT AB :'s Half year report, January 1 - June 30 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group