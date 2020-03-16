LK ALERT DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Luckin Coffee Inc. – LK
0
03/16/2020 | 10:11am EDT
NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) between November 13, 2019 and January 31, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose (1) certain of Luckin’s financial performance metrics, including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expenses, and revenue contribution from “other products” were inflated; (2) Luckin’s financial results thus overstated the Company’s financial health and were consequently unreliable; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.