Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LK LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Luckin Coffee Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – LK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) between November 13, 2019 and January 31, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important April 13, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Luckin investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Luckin class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1768.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Luckin’s financial performance metrics, including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expenses, and revenue contribution from “other products” were inflated; (2) Luckin’s financial results thus overstated the Company’s financial health and were consequently unreliable; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 13, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1768.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:01pSSAB PUBL : Board of Directors decides to withdraw the dividend proposal
AQ
03:00pADEVINTA ASA : (ADE) - Annual accounts 2019 approved, AGM notice and update in relation to COVID-19
AQ
02:31pWIDEOPENWEST : WOW! CEO Hospitalized with COVID-19
PR
02:27pKLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS : Mandatory notification of trade by Primary Insiders
AQ
02:01pLK LOSS ALERT : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Luckin Coffee Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – LK
GL
01:58pROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against HF Foods Group Inc. – HFFG
BU
01:20pWEBSTEP ASA : Change of dividend proposal for the financial year 2019
AQ
12:35pBANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS S A : Português, S.A., informs about 2019 Annual Report
AQ
12:35pBANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS S A : Português, S.A., informs about 2019 Corporate Governance Report
AQ
12:31pCAN LOSS ALERT : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Canaan Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CAN
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Coronavirus Pandemic Compels Historic Labor Shift
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Doctors With Coronavirus Frightened by Their Own Symptoms
3S&P 500 : Bracing for the worst from U.S. earnings in a pandemic
4ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Meet Eric Yuan, the man who made your Zoom meeti..
5CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION : China Construction Bank fourth-quarter profit beats view, warns of virus..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group