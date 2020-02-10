Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LK LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN LAW FIRM, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Luckin Coffee Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – LK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 07:25pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) resulting from allegations that Luckin may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 31, 2020, an anonymous report was published by Muddy Waters Research alleging that Luckin fabricated several financial figures, starting in the third quarter of 2019.  The report claimed, among other things, that the Company inflated the number of items per store per day based on a review of over eleven thousand hours of store video and that Luckin inflated its net selling price per item by at least 12.3%.

On this news, Luckin’s ADRs fell sharply during intraday trading on January 31, 2020, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Luckin investors. If you purchased shares of Luckin please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1768.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:31pLOPE LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN LAW FIRM, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation into Securities Claims Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – LOPE
GL
08:28pQueensland timber businesses on the cusp of waste-to-resources revolution
PU
08:28pCENTAURUS METALS : 2020-02-11 New High-Grade Nickel Sulphide Discovery at Jaguar | 1,350KB
PU
08:27pBECTON, DICKSON AND COMPANY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Becton, Dickson and Company on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
08:21pNETDRAGON WEBSOFT : Multiple Online Education Products Support Continuous Online Learning amid No-School Period
AQ
08:20pPratt & Whitney says Korean Air orders its engines for up to 50 A321neos
RE
08:18pNew loan commitments for housing rose 4.4 percent (Media Release)
PU
08:16pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Material Fact
PR
08:16pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, URGES INVESTORS IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS (SPR) WHO HAVE SUFFERED LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Securities Class Action Filed
PR
08:13pAVZ MINERALS : Manono Project Operational Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus - s..
2Hudson's Bay Co seeks to bolster Saks off-price stores with staff move
3T-MOBILE US : Federal Judge Expected to Bless T-Mobile and Sprint Merger
4METRO AG : METRO : reaches deal to sell Real hypermarkets unit to consortium of property investors
5DE GREY MINING LIMITED : DE GREY MINING : Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group