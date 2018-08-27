LLEIDA.NET (BME:LLN) REACHES A TOP OF 1.22 EUROS PER SHARE

Log in
08/27/2018 | 02:32pm CEST

Madrid, 30 July. -The MAB listed company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) hits its highest on Friday reaching up to 1.22 euros per share.Friday's session, the stock went up by 4.27%, and recorded a volume of trading of 34,535 shares, or 42,120 euros.Currently, the company's market capitalization exceeds 19.58 million euros. When the company was listed on the MAB, in November 2015, the initial price of the share was 1.18 euros.

Since last January, Lleida.net shares have been revalued by 82.09%, and it is one of the companies in expansion listed on the MAB with the best stock market results.

RESULT OF THE COMPANY STRATEGY

This milestone is the result of the company's international expansion strategy, the optimization and cost reduction policy implemented by the company and its decision to strengthen its presence in the esignature sector, or electronic contracting, which is growing exponentially.

During the first half of the year, the company recorded sales of more than 6.2 million euros, more than one and a half million or 34% over the last recorded period. Over this period, Lleida.net improved its operating result by 1.080%, reaching 378,000 euros.

According to Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company, 'investors and markets are recognizing that Lleida.net is a company with a strongest growth potential, and are showing very keen interest on the added value proposal we are offering through our technological initiatives and intellectual property '.

'Having exceeded the quoted price in 2015 represents, for employees, partners and executives of Lleida.net, an acknowledgement of the work developed by the company over the years and we commit ourselves to shareholders and customers to continue improving and working for them, 'Sapena added.

PATENTS GRANTED WORLDWIDE

The patented processes of Lleida.net enable the company to be a digital witness of any electronic notification or electronic contracting, issuing a documentary evidence to furnish proof in court of delivery, and content of any information.

At present, Lleida.net has over 70 patents granted in the United States, the European Union, Taiwan, Japan, Colombia, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, South Africa and the Gulf Cooperation Council (which unites Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates).

MEDIA CONTACT

Ramón Pedrosa (Bracken IR)

Tel. 0034 672129922

Email ramonpedrosa@bracken.es

LINKS

Company website: http://www.lleida.net/en

Lleida.net fact sheet in MAB:https://www.bolsasymercados.es/mab/esp/EE/Ficha/LLEIDA_NET_ES0105089009.aspx

Disclaimer

This press release contains statements regarding the future of Lleida.net and its innovations. These statements regarding to the future may be accompanied by words such as 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'wait', 'predict', 'pretend', 'power', 'plan', 'potential', the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.

Disclaimer

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 12:31:08 UTC
