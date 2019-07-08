Log in
LLamasoft Hosts IKEA Session on Integrated Approach to Value Chain Design and Planning at SCM World Leaders Forum in London

07/08/2019 | 09:05am EDT

LLamasoft, the leading provider of enterprise supply chain design and decision-making solutions, is proud to announce its participation as a Platinum Sponsor at the SCM World Leaders Forum in London July 7-9, 2019. SCM World, a Gartner community, will bring together C-level executives from leading global corporations to discuss the importance of developing next-generation market sensing capabilities within their organizations and to identify business practices and technologies that would have the greatest impact to their businesses.

LLamasoft is sponsoring its customer, IKEA, for its presentation titled, “Work Smarter, Think Bigger: IKEA’s Integrated Approach to Value Chain Design and Planning” on Monday, July 8, 12:45 – 13:30 BST. Peter Grimvall, Head of Supply Chain Design and Planning at IKEA, will lead this session.

Grimvall will discuss how IKEA leverages its supply chain to deliver on its vision of creating a better everyday life for its customers. With 1000 suppliers in 50 countries, 9,500 products and 30+ store distribution sites serving 400+ stores and 26 customer distribution sites, the world’s largest omni-channel furniture retailer has a truly global footprint and is expanding into new markets. This session will share how the company is leveraging data-driven insights to optimize and expand its supply chain network to support new markets, products and store formats. Grimvall will discuss IKEA’s advanced integration of strategic network design, sourcing and flow path optimization for seamless inventory planning and execution as well as providing a unique perspective on how optimization, simulation and machine learning add increasing value when applied to relevant decision processes.

“LLamasoft is proud to sponsor Leaders Forum 2019 and share IKEA’s data-driven approach to managing its complex omni-channel supply chain,” said Razat Gaurav, CEO of LLamasoft. “IKEA is a global leader; from its supply chain practices to its commitment to sustainability and protecting the planet. Its session at SCM is a must-attend. Like IKEA, our customers around the world are leveraging LLamasoft to uncover business insights from what was previously massive amounts of siloed data and using our algorithmic solvers and powerful machine learning capabilities to determine the best strategic decisions for their businesses.”

About LLamasoft, Inc.
Over 750 of the world’s most innovative companies rely on LLamasoft to answer their most complex supply chain questions. Powered by the most comprehensive set of supply chain analytics, LLamasoft technology helps business leaders design the supply chain they need to achieve their profitability, service and growth goals. LLamasoft creates a true end-to-end view of global supply chains to enable decisions across strategic, tactical and operational time horizons. LLamasoft customers have already identified more than $13B in value. Partnering with humanitarian organizations, government entities and as a member of the World Economic Forum, LLamasoft is on track to positively impact 100 million lives by 2022.


© Business Wire 2019
