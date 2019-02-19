LLamasoft : Joins World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

LLamasoft,
a global leader in supply chain design and decisioning solutions, today
announced that it joins the World Economic Forum’s Centre
for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Based in San Francisco, the
Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution brings together leaders from
governments, academia, leading technology companies and other
stakeholders from around the world to create the policies for how to
address emerging technologies, codesign innovative governance protocols
and policy frameworks and pilot them with partners around the world.
Against a backdrop of dramatic geopolitical shifts, global disparity and
climate change, technology is impacting every industry and humanity at
large. January’s annual World Economic Forum meeting focused on
channeling the use of emerging technologies and increased awareness to
the inequity that exists in access and ability to derive benefit from
these revolutionary technological advancements. The Centre for the
Fourth Industrial Revolution, along with the expertise of LLamasoft,
will address the urgent need for a faster and more agile approach to
leveraging emerging technologies more universally.
“We are living in an extraordinary time with technology advancement
impacting every aspect of our lives and blending together the physical,
digital and biological worlds. We believe we have a duty to utilize our
technology and expertise beyond the commercial aspects of business,”
said Razat Gaurav, CEO, LLamasoft. “At LLamasoft we have had a strong
track record of leveraging leading edge simulation, optimization and
machine learning capabilities to enable humanitarian aid organizations
and governments to design and run efficient supply chains that connect
people in need to aid, vaccines, medical supplies and healthcare. We
have also been working on driving the sustainability agenda with our
customers in enabling a greener supply chain that minimizes wasted
resources. It is a great honor to be invited to join The World Economic
Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and to work with
other like-minded professionals to ensure that all people across the
planet reap the benefits of technology innovations.”
LLamasoft will contribute supply chain design knowledge and expertise
that spans across every major vertical industry to propel the work the
Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution has underway on significant
topics such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Autonomous
and Urban Mobility, Drones and Tomorrow’s Airspace, Digital Trade,
Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology and Data Policies.
“With the emergence of new technologies and rising global inequality,
the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution is acting quickly to
bring experts together to lay the foundation needed to shape the
future,” said Zvika Krieger, Head of Technology Policy at the World
Economic Forum. “We are eager to welcome LLamasoft to the table to have
their expertise designing and piloting policies and frameworks, which
will accelerate the adoption of science and technology for the benefit
of society.”
About LLamasoft, Inc.
LLamasoft supply chain design software
helps organizations worldwide design and improve their supply chain
operations. LLamasoft solutions enable companies across a wide range of
industries to model, optimize and simulate their supply chain network,
leading to major improvements in cost, service, sustainability and risk
mitigation. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, LLamasoft is a leader
in supply chain excellence and innovation, advancing technology focused
on continuous improvement of enterprise supply chains for the world’s
largest organizations.
About the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network
The
Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network brings together
governments, leading companies, civil society and experts from around
the world to co-design and pilot innovative approaches to the policy and
governance of technology. Its vision is to shape the development and use
of technology in ways that maximize the benefits and minimize the risks.
The network develops, implements and scales up agile and human-centered
pilot projects that can be adopted by policy-makers, legislators and
regulators worldwide.
