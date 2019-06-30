LLamasoft Presents on Panel Session at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, China

LLamasoft, the leading provider of enterprise supply chain design and decision-making solutions, is proud to announce its participation at the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, People's Republic of China, July 1 - 3, 2019. The annual meeting brings together over 2,000 global leaders who have dedicated resources to the mission and share the Centre’s vision of maximizing the impact of technology and scientific advances for society.

LLamasoft’s Chief Executive Officer, Razat Gaurav, is participating in a panel discussion on the use of drones as a part of logistics networks in developing and industrialized nations. The session, titled “Drone Delivery: Transforming Logistics and Lives”, takes place on Tuesday, July 2 at 2:45 p.m. CST in the Betazone at the Dalian International Conference Center.

During the Drone Delivery: Transforming Logistics and Lives session, attendees and panelists will discuss how drones are being used to perform life-saving tasks such as delivering blood, vaccines and medical supplies in areas with underdeveloped infrastructures. Gaurav will join Will Hetzler, Co-founder of Zipline, and Zhang Lei, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Antwork on the panel; the session is moderated by Carol Yu Ying, Producer and Host of “Visionaries” on Phoenix Satellite Television.

“At LLamasoft, we have a track record of partnering with companies like Zipline to leverage our leading edge simulation, optimization and machine learning capabilities to efficiently connect people in need to aid, vaccines and medical supplies,” said Razat Gaurav, CEO of LLamasoft. “This session at World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of New Champions will take a detailed look at recent use cases of drone deliveries and how their costs, safety and reliability compare to conventional road deliveries. Additionally, we’ll talk about what it will take for a drone-enabled aerial supply chain operation to be more widely accepted and adopted by additional countries and governments.”

About LLamasoft, Inc.

Over 750 of the world’s most innovative companies rely on LLamasoft to answer their most complex supply chain questions. Powered by the most comprehensive set of supply chain analytics, LLamasoft technology helps business leaders design the supply chain they need to achieve their profitability, service and growth goals. LLamasoft creates a true end-to-end view of global supply chains to enable decisions across strategic, tactical and operational time horizons. LLamasoft customers have already identified more than $13B in value. Partnering with humanitarian organizations, government entities and as a member of the World Economic Forum, LLamasoft is on track to positively impact 100 million lives by 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190630005086/en/