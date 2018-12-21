LLamasoft Recognized for Outstanding Market Impact, Company Culture

LLamasoft,
a global leader in supply chain optimization software and solutions,
announced today that it has ranked in the top 10 percent of Entrepreneur
magazine’s Entrepreneur 360 “Best
Entrepreneurial Companies in America” and been named to the “Best
and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation” list for the
second consecutive year.
The “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” win recognizes
LLamasoft’s impact, innovation, growth, leadership and business value.
LLamasoft ranked #37 on the list, putting it in the top 10 percent of
elite entrepreneurial companies listed. LLamasoft’s profile can be found
on Entrepreneur.com here.
Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study
of privately owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other
advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard
designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of
entrepreneurship: innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business
valuation.
LLamasoft Named Top Place to Work for Excellence in Company Culture,
Employee Experience
For the second year in a row, LLamasoft’s company culture has earned a
spot on the “Best
and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation” list. It has been
named to the Detroit Best and Brightest Companies to Work For list each
of the last six years, including 2018.
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition identifies and
honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their
human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are
assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance,
employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. This
award honors LLamasoft’s strong benefits packages—including paid
parental leave, monthly employee community-building events, community
service and sustainability practices—and supportive, engaged company
culture.
“LLamasoft is committed to helping the top companies in the world
innovate and adapt their businesses to the current economic climate—so
to be recognized for both the impact we’re having on the market and for
creating a supportive work environment that lets our outstanding team do
their best work is incredibly validating,” said Craig Wigley, VP of
Employee Success at LLamasoft.
LLamasoft’s supply chain optimization software helps organizations
worldwide design and improve their supply chain operations. Half of the
Fortune 500 and 24 of the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25
companies—including IKEA, Unilever, Ulta and UPS—use LLamasoft’s
solutions to model, optimize and simulate their supply chain networks,
leading to major improvements in cost, service, sustainability and risk
mitigation.
For more information about LLamasoft, visit www.llamasoft.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005276/en/