LLamasoft Recognized for Outstanding Market Impact, Company Culture

LLamasoft, a global leader in supply chain optimization software and solutions, announced today that it has ranked in the top 10 percent of Entrepreneur magazine’s Entrepreneur 360 “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” and been named to the “Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation” list for the second consecutive year.

The “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” win recognizes LLamasoft’s impact, innovation, growth, leadership and business value. LLamasoft ranked #37 on the list, putting it in the top 10 percent of elite entrepreneurial companies listed. LLamasoft’s profile can be found on Entrepreneur.com here.

Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of privately owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship: innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.

LLamasoft Named Top Place to Work for Excellence in Company Culture, Employee Experience

For the second year in a row, LLamasoft’s company culture has earned a spot on the “Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation” list. It has been named to the Detroit Best and Brightest Companies to Work For list each of the last six years, including 2018.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. This award honors LLamasoft’s strong benefits packages—including paid parental leave, monthly employee community-building events, community service and sustainability practices—and supportive, engaged company culture.

“LLamasoft is committed to helping the top companies in the world innovate and adapt their businesses to the current economic climate—so to be recognized for both the impact we’re having on the market and for creating a supportive work environment that lets our outstanding team do their best work is incredibly validating,” said Craig Wigley, VP of Employee Success at LLamasoft.

LLamasoft’s supply chain optimization software helps organizations worldwide design and improve their supply chain operations. Half of the Fortune 500 and 24 of the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 companies—including IKEA, Unilever, Ulta and UPS—use LLamasoft’s solutions to model, optimize and simulate their supply chain networks, leading to major improvements in cost, service, sustainability and risk mitigation.

About LLamasoft, Inc.

LLamasoft supply chain design software helps organizations worldwide design and improve their supply chain operations. LLamasoft solutions enable companies across a wide range of industries to model, optimize and simulate their supply chain network, leading to major improvements in cost, service, sustainability and risk mitigation. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, LLamasoft is a leader in supply chain excellence and innovation, advancing technology focused on continuous improvement of enterprise supply chains for the world’s largest organizations.

