LLamasoft and Meijer to Present at CSCMP Edge 2018

LLamasoft,
the global leader in supply chain optimization software and solutions,
will present a joint session with Meijer, a regional grocery supercenter
chain, at CSCMP Edge 2018 titled, “Meijer Delivers Advanced
Transportation Analytics to the Field in Tailor-Made Apps to Make Route
Optimization a Snap” on Monday, October 1.
In fast-paced, competitive industries where demand can sometimes be
unpredictable, companies need to stay flexible and make decisions based
on the latest data to stay agile and one step ahead of the competition.
For example, multi-stop deliveries are the norm in the frozen foods
network, but with unpredictable daily volume by destination, static
route combinations leave dollars on the table. Planning the delivery
routes through daily optimization can enable a company to capture cost
savings not possible through current manual processes.
Allison Fowler, LLamasoft’s senior director of planning and design, and
Chuck Carnes, manager of supply chain network planning at Meijer, will
discuss how Meijer used LLamasoft’s supply chain planning and design
solutions to optimize their transportation routes and delivery schedules
by creating an app underlaid with advanced analytics and transportation
optimization engines to enable end-users at their distribution centers
to create better routes using the most current data.
The joint session will take place on Monday, October 1 from 3:45-5:00
p.m. CDT in Bayou Room E at the Gaylord Opryland, Nashville, Tenn. The
full agenda can be found here.
LLamasoft will also exhibit at the show in booth 333.
For further information or to set up a press meeting onsite, email LLamasoft@v2comms.com.
About LLamasoft, Inc.
LLamasoft supply
chain design software helps organizations worldwide design and improve
their supply chain operations. LLamasoft solutions enable companies
across a wide range of industries to model, optimize and simulate their
supply chain network, leading to major improvements in cost, service,
sustainability and risk mitigation. Headquartered in Ann Arbor,
Michigan, LLamasoft is a leader in supply chain excellence and
innovation, advancing technology focused on continuous improvement of
enterprise supply chains for the world’s largest organizations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005545/en/