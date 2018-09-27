Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LLamasoft and Meijer to Present at CSCMP Edge 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 10:03am EDT

LLamasoft’s Senior Director of Planning and Design Allison Fowler and Meijer’s Manager of Supply Chain Network Planning Chuck Carnes will speak on supply chain planning and design and their role in transportation optimization

LLamasoft, the global leader in supply chain optimization software and solutions, will present a joint session with Meijer, a regional grocery supercenter chain, at CSCMP Edge 2018 titled, “Meijer Delivers Advanced Transportation Analytics to the Field in Tailor-Made Apps to Make Route Optimization a Snap” on Monday, October 1.

In fast-paced, competitive industries where demand can sometimes be unpredictable, companies need to stay flexible and make decisions based on the latest data to stay agile and one step ahead of the competition. For example, multi-stop deliveries are the norm in the frozen foods network, but with unpredictable daily volume by destination, static route combinations leave dollars on the table. Planning the delivery routes through daily optimization can enable a company to capture cost savings not possible through current manual processes.

Allison Fowler, LLamasoft’s senior director of planning and design, and Chuck Carnes, manager of supply chain network planning at Meijer, will discuss how Meijer used LLamasoft’s supply chain planning and design solutions to optimize their transportation routes and delivery schedules by creating an app underlaid with advanced analytics and transportation optimization engines to enable end-users at their distribution centers to create better routes using the most current data.

The joint session will take place on Monday, October 1 from 3:45-5:00 p.m. CDT in Bayou Room E at the Gaylord Opryland, Nashville, Tenn. The full agenda can be found here. LLamasoft will also exhibit at the show in booth 333.

For further information or to set up a press meeting onsite, email LLamasoft@v2comms.com.

About LLamasoft, Inc.
LLamasoft supply chain design software helps organizations worldwide design and improve their supply chain operations. LLamasoft solutions enable companies across a wide range of industries to model, optimize and simulate their supply chain network, leading to major improvements in cost, service, sustainability and risk mitigation. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, LLamasoft is a leader in supply chain excellence and innovation, advancing technology focused on continuous improvement of enterprise supply chains for the world’s largest organizations.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:24pWELLCARE HEALTH PLANS : Aetna agrees to sell Medicare Part D drug plan business
AQ
04:24pPRESSWIRE : On the cent: real wolf of Wall Street hungry for 2008 financial crash revenge
AQ
04:24pMIDWEST EMPLOYERS CASUALTY : Announces Release of New Website, MECasualty.com
BU
04:24pISACA : Introduces New Credential to Build and Recognize Auditors’ Cybersecurity Knowledge
BU
04:23pOil rises as investors fret over Iranian supply gaps
RE
04:23pHAINAN AIRLINES : Karl seeks federal OK to pave way for Chinese charters
AQ
04:23pBAYHORSE SILVER : Closes US$465,000, 2nd Tranche, Convertible, Silver Convertible, 12% Debenture Financing
AQ
04:23pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Pretium Resources, Inc. Investors
GL
04:23pA10 NETWORKS : ' Thunder Convergent Firewall (CFW) and Threat Protection System (TPS) Honored as Gold Winners by the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards
BU
04:22pNEX : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- NEX Group plc AMENDMENT
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M 3Q Profit Fell 19% on Higher Online, Logistics Costs as Turnaround C..
2Saudi Arabia in short-term oil fix, fears extra U.S. supply next year
3MEDIOBANCA : Bollore Set to Exit Mediobanca Shareholder Agreement
4ORIOLA OYJ : ORIOLA OYJ : Composition of Oriola Corporation’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board
5TARGET CORPORATION : Amazon turns to toys, home goods in latest brick-and-mortar trial

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.