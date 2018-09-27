LLamasoft and Meijer to Present at CSCMP Edge 2018

LLamasoft’s Senior Director of Planning and Design Allison Fowler and Meijer’s Manager of Supply Chain Network Planning Chuck Carnes will speak on supply chain planning and design and their role in transportation optimization

LLamasoft, the global leader in supply chain optimization software and solutions, will present a joint session with Meijer, a regional grocery supercenter chain, at CSCMP Edge 2018 titled, “Meijer Delivers Advanced Transportation Analytics to the Field in Tailor-Made Apps to Make Route Optimization a Snap” on Monday, October 1.

In fast-paced, competitive industries where demand can sometimes be unpredictable, companies need to stay flexible and make decisions based on the latest data to stay agile and one step ahead of the competition. For example, multi-stop deliveries are the norm in the frozen foods network, but with unpredictable daily volume by destination, static route combinations leave dollars on the table. Planning the delivery routes through daily optimization can enable a company to capture cost savings not possible through current manual processes.

Allison Fowler, LLamasoft’s senior director of planning and design, and Chuck Carnes, manager of supply chain network planning at Meijer, will discuss how Meijer used LLamasoft’s supply chain planning and design solutions to optimize their transportation routes and delivery schedules by creating an app underlaid with advanced analytics and transportation optimization engines to enable end-users at their distribution centers to create better routes using the most current data.

The joint session will take place on Monday, October 1 from 3:45-5:00 p.m. CDT in Bayou Room E at the Gaylord Opryland, Nashville, Tenn. The full agenda can be found here. LLamasoft will also exhibit at the show in booth 333.

