Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LLamasoft to Host Fifth Annual LLamaCon China Supply Chain Design & Optimization Conference in Shanghai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 10:02pm EDT

Record attendance expected, featuring customers including Adidas, Ferrero, Mengniu, Bosch, Schneider, Johnson & Johnson, Continental, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Mindray Medical, Best Logistics and more

LLamasoft, the leading provider of enterprise supply chain design and decision-making solutions, is proud to welcome innovators, leaders, supply chain practitioners and partners from many of the world’s leading companies to the fifth annual LLamaCon China supply chain design and optimization conference taking place in Shanghai on August 9, 2019.

LLamaCon draws professionals and executives from a diverse set of industries to collaborate and learn about the latest technologies and trends in supply chain strategy, design and analytics. The conference includes a variety of sessions on topics that matter to chief supply chain officers and their teams such as digital transformation, market sensing and forecasting, and customer-centric supply chain strategy and optimization. The majority of sessions are presented by LLamasoft customers, making the use cases timely, relevant and proven.

“LLamaCon has become the leading industry user conference for supply chain innovators,” said Toby Brzoznowski, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of LLamasoft. “LLamasoft customers are responsible for more than $13 trillion of goods flowing through global supply chains. Their stories of business achievements made possible with LLamasoft solutions will help to pave the way for similar results in other customer environments. This event is also going to be a great venue for our customers and partners to get an understanding of our go-forward vision and product strategy as we work towards our mission to elevate lives and organizations through the science of smarter decision-making.”

LLamaCon China 2019 will offer inspiring sessions from key LLamasoft customers including Callum Crawford, Asia Pacific Supply Chain Designer at AB-InBev; George Su, Supply Chain Optimization Director at Best Logistics; Yi Ding, Vice General Manager of Manufacturing Systems at Mindray Medical; and Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Toby Brzoznowski of LLamasoft.

In addition to these sessions, attendees have the opportunity to visit various LLamasoft booths throughout the conference and experience live demonstrations of the company’s leading supply chain solutions in action, including network design, inventory optimization, demand forecasting, sales and operations planning, and more.

To learn more and register for the event, visit LLamaCon China. Also, make sure to follow the conference on social media using the hashtag #LLamaCon.

About LLamasoft, Inc.

Over 750 of the world’s most innovative companies rely on LLamasoft to answer their most complex supply chain questions. Powered by the most comprehensive set of supply chain analytics, LLamasoft technology helps business leaders design the supply chain they need to achieve their profitability, service and growth goals. LLamasoft creates a true end-to-end view of global supply chains to enable decisions across strategic, tactical and operational time horizons. LLamasoft customers have already identified more than $13B in value. Partnering with humanitarian organizations, government entities and as a member of the World Economic Forum, LLamasoft is on track to positively impact 100 million lives by 2022.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:20pYAMAHA MOTOR : Begins Trial of Agricultural UGVs in Hamamatsu City
PU
10:20pTOYOTA MOTOR : Mobility Foundation to Study Vehicle Data to Inform Road Maintenance Inspection in Akaiwa City, Okayama
AQ
10:20pSpeedcast Government Awarded IDIQ Subcontract to Support U.S. Government Customer
AW
10:02pLLamasoft to Host Fifth Annual LLamaCon China Supply Chain Design & Optimization Conference in Shanghai
BU
10:01pEXTRAHOP : Honored as One of Washington's Best Companies to Work For by Seattle Business Magazine
BU
10:00pHUNT MINING : Patagonia gold corp. (formerly hunt mining corp.) announces effective date of scheme of arrangement and name change
PU
09:54pOil prices ease as traders weigh Middle East tensions, demand
RE
09:52pTrump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
RE
09:50pSecurity Devices International Inc. Closes $2.28 Million Financing
NE
09:48pKIA MOTORS : Net Profit Rose 52% on Year in 2Q
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : APPLE IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY INTEL'S SMARTPHONE-MODEM CHIP BUSINESS: WSJ
2WH GROUP LTD : WH : U.S. farmers look past trade fears to cash in on China's hog crisis
3PETROTEQ ENERGY INC : PETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Closing of Resource Acquisition
4RBB BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter Earnings for 2019
5Magic Leap Set to Premiere Experimental, Spatial Computing Experience at SIGGRAPH 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group