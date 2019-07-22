LLamasoft to Host Fifth Annual LLamaCon China Supply Chain Design & Optimization Conference in Shanghai

Record attendance expected, featuring customers including Adidas, Ferrero, Mengniu, Bosch, Schneider, Johnson & Johnson, Continental, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Mindray Medical, Best Logistics and more

LLamasoft, the leading provider of enterprise supply chain design and decision-making solutions, is proud to welcome innovators, leaders, supply chain practitioners and partners from many of the world’s leading companies to the fifth annual LLamaCon China supply chain design and optimization conference taking place in Shanghai on August 9, 2019.

LLamaCon draws professionals and executives from a diverse set of industries to collaborate and learn about the latest technologies and trends in supply chain strategy, design and analytics. The conference includes a variety of sessions on topics that matter to chief supply chain officers and their teams such as digital transformation, market sensing and forecasting, and customer-centric supply chain strategy and optimization. The majority of sessions are presented by LLamasoft customers, making the use cases timely, relevant and proven.

“LLamaCon has become the leading industry user conference for supply chain innovators,” said Toby Brzoznowski, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of LLamasoft. “LLamasoft customers are responsible for more than $13 trillion of goods flowing through global supply chains. Their stories of business achievements made possible with LLamasoft solutions will help to pave the way for similar results in other customer environments. This event is also going to be a great venue for our customers and partners to get an understanding of our go-forward vision and product strategy as we work towards our mission to elevate lives and organizations through the science of smarter decision-making.”

LLamaCon China 2019 will offer inspiring sessions from key LLamasoft customers including Callum Crawford, Asia Pacific Supply Chain Designer at AB-InBev; George Su, Supply Chain Optimization Director at Best Logistics; Yi Ding, Vice General Manager of Manufacturing Systems at Mindray Medical; and Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Toby Brzoznowski of LLamasoft.

In addition to these sessions, attendees have the opportunity to visit various LLamasoft booths throughout the conference and experience live demonstrations of the company’s leading supply chain solutions in action, including network design, inventory optimization, demand forecasting, sales and operations planning, and more.

To learn more and register for the event, visit LLamaCon China.

About LLamasoft, Inc.

Over 750 of the world’s most innovative companies rely on LLamasoft to answer their most complex supply chain questions. Powered by the most comprehensive set of supply chain analytics, LLamasoft technology helps business leaders design the supply chain they need to achieve their profitability, service and growth goals. LLamasoft creates a true end-to-end view of global supply chains to enable decisions across strategic, tactical and operational time horizons. LLamasoft customers have already identified more than $13B in value. Partnering with humanitarian organizations, government entities and as a member of the World Economic Forum, LLamasoft is on track to positively impact 100 million lives by 2022.

