LM, TIVO, NTGN, and DLPH Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Legg Mason's agreement to be acquired by Franklin Resources, Inc. Shareholders of Legg Mason will receive $50.00 in cash for each share of Legg Mason owned.

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ GS: TIVO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TiVo's agreement to merge with Xperi Corporation. Shareholders of TiVo will receive 0.455 shares of Xperi common stock for each share of TiVo owned.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NTGN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Neon's agreement to be acquired by BioNTech SE. Shareholders of Neon will receive 0.063 American Depository Shares for each share of Neon owned.

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Delphi's agreement to be acquired by BorgWarner Inc. Shareholders of Delphi will receive 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner for each share of Delphi owned.

