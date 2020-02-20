Log in
LM, TIVO, NTGN, and DLPH Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

02/20/2020 | 08:01pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Legg Mason’s agreement to be acquired by Franklin Resources, Inc. Shareholders of Legg Mason will receive $50.00 in cash for each share of Legg Mason owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-legg-mason-inc.

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ GS: TIVO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TiVo’s agreement to merge with Xperi Corporation. Shareholders of TiVo will receive 0.455 shares of Xperi common stock for each share of TiVo owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tivo-corporation.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NTGN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Neon’s agreement to be acquired by BioNTech SE. Shareholders of Neon will receive 0.063 American Depository Shares for each share of Neon owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-neon-therapeutics-inc.

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Delphi’s agreement to be acquired by BorgWarner Inc. Shareholders of Delphi will receive 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner for each share of Delphi owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-delphi-technologies-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

