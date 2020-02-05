LNDC ALERT: ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Landec Corporation – LNDC
02/05/2020 | 05:46pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) resulting from allegations that Landec may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On January 2, 2020, the Company disclosed investigations by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and Department of Justice regarding "potential environmental and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (‘FCPA’) compliance matters associated with regulatory permitting" at a manufacturing plant in Mexico owned by Yucatan Foods, which Landec acquired in December 2018.
On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.14, or over 10%, to close at $10.03 per share on January 3, 2020, injuring investors.
