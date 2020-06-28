Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LNG industry facing strong headwinds from all sides

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/28/2020 | 10:44pm EDT
LNG industry facing strong headwinds from all sides

29 June 2020

The Resources and Energy Quarterly June 2020released today has confirmed the critical role resources and energy exports play in supporting the Australian economy but points to challenges ahead.

According to the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, the value of Australia's resources and energy exports set a record $293 billion in 2019-20, up from $281 billion in 2018-19. The resources sector, including oil and gas, accounted for more than a quarter (28 per cent) of Australia's GDP growth in 2019.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports have more than doubled over the last few years and are contributing significantly to this growth. LNG is Australia's second largest export after iron ore, with export value estimated at $47.4 billion in 2019-20. However, this is forecast to decline to $35 billion in 2020-21 due to lower prices.

APPEA Chief Executive Andrew McConville said the data highlighted the significance of LNG exports for sustaining Australia's economic growth, maintaining living standards and lowering global carbon emissions.

'Australia's LNG projects will deliver decades of economic growth, jobs and exports. The billions of dollars invested in these projects have also benefitted the growing domestic market,' Mr McConville said

'There is a great opportunity for Australia but, in a competitive global market, we cannot become complacent.'

The report identified significant challenges for the industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic and global competition.

'The LNG industry is facing the triple whammy of lower oil price, demand destruction due to COVID-19 pandemic as well as global competition in the LNG market,' Mr McConville said.

As a recent Wood Mackenzie report highlighted, the industry's success from 2009 to 2012 was based on a relatively stable regulatory and fiscal regime over the previous decade, which provided a strong foundation for a wave of unprecedented investment.

The report found that recent regulatory instability, intervention and uncertainty, coupled with Australia being considered to be a high-cost destination for business, has reduced the investment appetite.

'For decades, our industry has contributed to our national economic growth, but there have been no new LNG projects approved since 2012 and we risk losing future investment,' Mr McConville said.

'We must act now to restore and maintain investor confidence, or lose the opportunities our abundant natural resources afford the nation.'

Read the Resources and Energy Quarterly report.

Download PDF

Media Contact:

Brad Watts
Mobile: 0447 793 444
Email: BWatts@appea.com.au

Disclaimer

APPEA - Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 02:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:50aLEGAL DEADLINE ALERT—The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds GRPN, LOPE, R and WFC Shareholders of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
12:49aNissan denies corporate conspiracy to oust ex-chairman Ghosn
RE
12:46aCARBIOS : Begins Construction on Industrial Demonstration Plant in Final Step to Commercializing Its PET Recycling Technology
BU
12:43aOasis Statement on Fujitec 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting Results
BU
12:38aURGENT : Toyota's global output plunges record 54.4% in May on virus
AQ
12:37aALLIANZ : South Korea Pension Signs $2.3 Billion Joint Venture With Allianz for Real-Estate Investment
DJ
12:32aAVITA MEDICAL LIMITED : Implementation of the Scheme of Arrangement to Redomicile from Australia to the United States of America
BU
12:30aADO PROPERTIES S.A. : ADO Properties S.A. exercises call option to acquire control of Consus Real Estate AG, continues to pursue rights issue and plans voluntary public tender offer for minority shareholders of Consus Real Estate AG
EQ
12:25aITC : 4Q Net Profit Rose 9.1% on Lower Tax Expenses
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto reaches power supply deal with Mongolia for Oyu Tolgoi mine
2EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
3PEPSICO, INC. : Pepsi joining Facebook ad boycott, FOX Business Network reports
4FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATI : FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Record Result for Fisher & Paykel Healthca..
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : SoftBank to repurchase $1.9 billion of corporate bonds
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group