LNG investments hit record of $50 billion in 2019 - IEA chief

09/25/2019 | 09:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: International Energy Agency Executive Director Birol speaks during the

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - This year will be a record year for liquefied natural gas investments, at $50 billion, Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency, said on Thursday.

The industrial sector is Asia's biggest driver of LNG, with China expected to overtake Japan as the top world importer of the fuel in 5 years.

"This year, 2019 already broke the highest amount of (final investment decisions) for the first time ever, $50 billion," Birol told the annual LNG Producer-Consumer conference in Tokyo.

"The biggest growth is coming from China," he added. "In the next five years, about one-third of global LNG demand will come from China alone."

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
ChangeLast1st jan.
OBAYASHI CORP -0.73% 1089 End-of-day quote.11.12%
