LNG investments hit record of $50 billion in 2019 - IEA chief

The industrial sector is Asia's biggest driver of LNG, with China expected to overtake Japan as the top world importer of the fuel in 5 years.

"This year, 2019 already broke the highest amount of (final investment decisions) for the first time ever, $50 billion," Birol told the annual LNG Producer-Consumer conference in Tokyo.

"The biggest growth is coming from China," he added. "In the next five years, about one-third of global LNG demand will come from China alone."

