LOGC LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. – LOGC

02/14/2020 | 01:52pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) resulting from allegations that LogicBio may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On February 10, 2020, post-market, LogicBio issued a press release announcing “the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on [LogicBio’s] Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for LB-001 for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) pending the resolution of certain clinical and nonclinical questions.”
On this news, shares of LogicBio fell $3.34 per share, or almost 32%, to close at $7.11 per share on February 11, 2020, on unusually high trading volume, damaging investors.
