Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LOGM LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds LogMeIn, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case – LOGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 04:56pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) from March 1, 2017 through July 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important October 19, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the first filed class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for LogMeIn investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the LogMeIn class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1389.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 19, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1389.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:19pKAO : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Novel Promoter", for Approval (USPTO 20180223292)
AQ
11:19pLakeland Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire Highlands Bancorp, Inc.
GL
11:18pNANTHEALTH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17pBOFI : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
11:17pSQUARE : 7 Ways to Up Your Back-to-School Marketing Game
PU
11:16pSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : SAIC Awarded Position on U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Systems Command Contract
BU
11:15pSAUDI GROUND SERVICES : SGS ready for post Haj operation
AQ
11:15pIMMUNOMEDICS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:15pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:14pPatent Issued for Expansile Member (USPTO 10,045,786)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Alibaba revenue beats, but investments prolong margin squeeze
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog
4AMBU : AMBU A/S: Interim report Q3 2017/18
5COPPER : Oil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade fight escalates

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.