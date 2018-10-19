Log in
LOGM SKX PVG USAT ALNY MGTI HAS HTHT GOOG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

10/19/2018 | 05:37pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018
Class Period: March 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about LOGM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/logmein-inc?wire=3

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018
Class Period: October 20, 2017 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about SKX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/skechers-u-s-a-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018
Class Period: July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018

Get additional information about PVG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pretium-resources-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGM: USAT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018
Class Period: November 9, 2017 and September 11, 2018

Get additional information about USAT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/usa-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALNY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018
Class Period: February 15, 2018 and September 12, 2018

Get additional information about ALNY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS: MGTI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018
Class Period: October 9, 2015 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about MGTI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mgt-capital-investments-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: HAS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018
Class Period: April 24, 2017 and October 23, 2017

Get additional information about HAS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hasbro-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2018
Class Period: May 14, 2018 and August 28, 2018

Get additional information about HTHT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/huazhu-group-limited-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018
Class Period: April 24, 2018 and October 10, 2018

Get additional information about GOOG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/alphabet-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
