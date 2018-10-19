LOGM SKX PVG USAT ALNY MGTI HAS HTHT GOOG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018

Class Period: March 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about LOGM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/logmein-inc?wire=3

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: October 20, 2017 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about SKX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/skechers-u-s-a-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

Class Period: July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018

Get additional information about PVG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pretium-resources-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGM: USAT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Class Period: November 9, 2017 and September 11, 2018

Get additional information about USAT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/usa-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALNY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

Class Period: February 15, 2018 and September 12, 2018

Get additional information about ALNY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS: MGTI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Class Period: October 9, 2015 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about MGTI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mgt-capital-investments-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: HAS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Class Period: April 24, 2017 and October 23, 2017

Get additional information about HAS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hasbro-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2018

Class Period: May 14, 2018 and August 28, 2018

Get additional information about HTHT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/huazhu-group-limited-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: April 24, 2018 and October 10, 2018

Get additional information about GOOG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/alphabet-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

