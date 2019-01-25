Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LOMA NEGRA CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima - LOMA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 4, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) in connection with the Company’s November 2017 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

Loma Negra investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-loma-negra-compania-industrial-argentina-sociedad-anonima-american-depositary-shares-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Loma Negra and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in registration statements issued for its IPO, violating federal securities laws, specifically (i) the extent of exposure to a corruption scandal involving its majority owner; (ii) true demand for products and growth potential; (iii) risks forecasted had actually occurred by the time of the IPO; and (iv) as a result, Loma Negra’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  

The case is Carmona v. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima et al, 18-cv-11323.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:29pTARGET : 2019 swim assortment
PU
11:28pSAUDI ARABIAN MINING MA'ADEN : Ma'aden's profits skyrocket 159% to SAR 1.85bn in 2018
AQ
11:20pLITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports 2018 Q4 and Year End Financial Results
AQ
11:07pFACEBOOK : To Integrate Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp
AQ
11:06pBRAZIL : 3 dead, 200 missing after mining dam collapse
AQ
10:58pBOEING : Germany should fully phase out coal by 2038 - commission
RE
10:51pSNAP CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. - SNAP
PR
10:51pDENTSPLY ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY
BU
10:51pALLERGAN CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Allergan plc. - AGN
PR
10:51pMARRIOTT 5 DAY DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 5 Days Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. - MAR
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Zuckerberg to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger - New York Times
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Germany should fully phase out coal by 2038 - commission
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
4WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP : WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS : LP Announces Fourth Quarter Distribution
5Trump, Congress Reach Deal to Reopen Government for Three Weeks--5th Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.