Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

LONDON MARKETS: Brexit Hopes Sends British Pound To Highest Level Of Johnson Administration As U.K. Banks Soar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2019 | 09:30am EDT

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

FTSE 250 has 21 firms with gains of at least 10%

Growing hopes that U.K. and European leaders can reach an agreed deal for Britain to leave the European Union pushed the British pound higher for a second day on Friday.

The pound rose as high as $1.2706, up from $1.2444 on Thursday, a day when the U.K. currency had its best single day percentage advance since March. Taken together, it's the best two days of gains in over a decade.

It's the strongest sterling has been since Theresa May was prime minister. Boris Johnson stepped into the No. 10 Downing Street on July 24.

European Council President Donald Tusk -- who has tweeted criticism at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- on Friday said he received promising signals from Ireland's Leo Varadkar that a deal is possible.

The European Commission meanwhile said Michel Barnier had a "constructive" meeting with Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay on Friday. The European Union says it has agreed with the United Kingdom to "intensify" Brexit negotiations in a belated attempt to reach a divorce deal ahead of Oct. 31, when Britain is scheduled to leave the bloc.

"The change in tone yesterday from the Irish government and the silence on the U.K. side indeed suggests the U.K. has made some notable concessions," said analysts at Citi, who said they remained skeptical a deal can be reached by Oct. 31, and that the more likely path is an extension of the Article 50 deadline and a general election.

The pound's strength weighed on U.K. stocks, as the FTSE 100 increased 0.84% to 7247.08, which isn't as strong as the rise made by European rivals. Read Europe Markets

The Brexit hopes did lift U.K. banks Lloyds Banking Group , which rose 12.3%, and the Royal Bank of Scotland , which rose 11.5%. The big multinational pharmaceuticals lost ground, with GlaxoSmithKline falling 2.2% and AstraZeneca losing 1.9%.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 4.19% to 20041.70, its best single-day percentage rise in nine years. There were 21 components that saw gains of at least 10%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA -1.93% 6893 Delayed Quote.17.76%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -1.50% 0.8726 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE -2.16% 1675 Delayed Quote.12.33%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 12.27% 59.13 Delayed Quote.14.04%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 11.46% 218.3 Delayed Quote.0.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:30aLONDON MARKETS: Brexit Hopes Sends British Pound To Highest Level Of Johnson Administration As U.K. Banks Soar
DJ
02:48aStocks: Apple Shares Buck Weakness in FAANGs -- WSJ
DJ
10/11Stocks off highs after trade deal announced; Brexit hopes boost pound
RE
10/11Stocks off highs after trade deal announced; Brexit hopes boost pound
RE
10/11ADRs Climb on Friday with SAP, Rio Tinto and JD.com Trading Actively
DJ
10/11Stocks off highs after trade deal announced; Brexit hopes boost pound
RE
10/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on U.S.-China Trade Talk Progress
DJ
10/11MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes 300 Points Higher After U.S.-China Trade Truce
DJ
10/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on U.S.-China Trade Talk Progress
DJ
10/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on U.S.-China Trade Talk Hopes -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : BOSS TALK: Triple Espresso, French Press, Flat White: Starbucks CEO's Day -- WSJ
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Uber Rides Into Grocery Delivery -- WSJ
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN MULLING SALE OR STOCK LISTING FOR LAMBORGHINI: Bloomberg
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Uber to buy Chile's Cornershop as it sets sights on delivering groceries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group