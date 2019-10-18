LONDON MARKETS: British Pound Steady Ahead Of Vote On Brexit Deal Called 'too Close To Call'

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

Brexit may be delayed again if vote fails to pass

The British pound was nearly steady Friday ahead of Parliament's knife-edge's vote on the Brexit deal agreed by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union.

The pound traded hands at $1.2880, versus $1.2890 late Thursday.

Analysts at Citi said the vote, scheduled for Saturday, was too close to call. "Compared to the 286 MPs who voted for a deal in March, we think around 313 are lining up to vote for it this time around, 5 short of what we think would be a majority but well within the range of further plausible changes in support," the analysts said in a note to clients.

The FTSE 100 closed 0.44% lower to 7150.67, with dollar earners such as HSBC , Royal Dutch Shell and Diageo losing ground. The Royal Bank of Scotland was the top riser, gaining 2.6%.

Besides Brexit news, InterContinental Hotels fell 4.6% as the hotel chain said comparable revenue per available room fell 0.8% in the third quarter. Tougher trading conditions in the U.S. and China, and ongoing unrest in the Hong Kong, weighed on the company.