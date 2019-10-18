Log in
LONDON MARKETS: British Pound Steady Ahead Of Vote On Brexit Deal Called 'too Close To Call'

10/18/2019 | 11:41am EDT

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

Brexit may be delayed again if vote fails to pass

The British pound was nearly steady Friday ahead of Parliament's knife-edge's vote on the Brexit deal agreed by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union.

The pound traded hands at $1.2880, versus $1.2890 late Thursday.

Analysts at Citi said the vote, scheduled for Saturday, was too close to call. "Compared to the 286 MPs who voted for a deal in March, we think around 313 are lining up to vote for it this time around, 5 short of what we think would be a majority but well within the range of further plausible changes in support," the analysts said in a note to clients.

Also

The FTSE 100 closed 0.44% lower to 7150.67, with dollar earners such as HSBC , Royal Dutch Shell and Diageo losing ground. The Royal Bank of Scotland was the top riser, gaining 2.6%.

Besides Brexit news, InterContinental Hotels fell 4.6% as the hotel chain said comparable revenue per available room fell 0.8% in the third quarter. Tougher trading conditions in the U.S. and China, and ongoing unrest in the Hong Kong, weighed on the company.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO -0.94% 3116.5 Delayed Quote.12.56%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.79% 601.6 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC -4.58% 4520 Delayed Quote.11.80%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.80% 25.915 Delayed Quote.1.83%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 2.63% 238.3 Delayed Quote.7.15%
