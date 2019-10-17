Log in
LONDON MARKETS: British Pound Turns Lower In Volatile Trade On Concerns Parliament Will Spurn Johnson's Brexit Pact

10/17/2019 | 08:37am EDT

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

U.K. parliament vote due Saturday

The British pound surged but then turned lower on concern Boris Johnson won't have the votes to pass a Brexit deal he agreed with the European Union.

The pound rose as high as $1.2987 before turning lower.

Stephen Innes, market strategist at AXI Trader, said the rejection by the DUP may also lead to hard-line Conservatives in Johnson's own party rejecting the deal. "Suggesting, that in a minority government, 18 is a lot of votes to pick up and could be a bridge too far, especially amid speculation that most of those voters are pushing for a second referendum," he said.

Related:Brexit pact faces steep odds in the U.K. Parliament -- and Johnson might not mind failure

Gains for U.K.-listed stocks were more tempered, perhaps reflecting the short covering that already happened last week.

U.K. banks Barclays , the Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group each rose, but registered gains of less than 2%.

The FTSE 100 gained 0.85% to 7228.16.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 1.12% 166.02 Delayed Quote.9.13%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.57% 0.86877 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 1.44% 61.88 Delayed Quote.17.70%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 0.87% 231.4 Delayed Quote.6.00%
