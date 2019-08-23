Log in
LONDON MARKETS: British Stocks Rise Ahead Of Powell Speech, As Strategist Calls U.K. Market Cheap

08/23/2019 | 06:13am EDT

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

British stocks advanced on Friday ahead of a pivotal speech on U.S. interest rates, as one strategist said it was dangerous to bet against the U.K.

The U.K. FTSE 100 rose 0.77% to 7183.09, and U.S. stock futures also rose after the Dow industrials climbed by nearly 50 points on Thursday.

What's happening

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is due at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to address the Jackson Hole conference on challenges for monetary policy. After European markets close, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney also will address the venue.

Opinion: Brace for a stock market drop if the Fed's Powell doesn't yield to Trump

Related: The Bank of England's rate problem isn't about to go away

Credit Suisse strategist Andrew Garthwaite said the risks are skewed against being underweight U.K. equities. He said the U.K. equity market is 13% cheap on its model, valuations are close to 20-year lows on some measures such as dividend yield, outflows have been extreme and risk appetite is the lowest of any region.

The U.K. also has high defensive exposures, Garthwaite said, recommending "cheap international plays" like Ashtead , Associated British Foods and Ferrexpo and select domestic plays like International Consolidated Airlines Group , easyJet , SSE and Drax .

Focus stocks

Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One soared 31% to 583 pence in London after receiving a 3.3 billion pound, or 560 pence a share, cash offer from Hasbro . The market is pricing in the possibility of a counteroffer.

ITV , which in 2016 tried to buy Entertainment One, climbed 4.7%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHTEAD GROUP 0.83% 2186 Delayed Quote.32.80%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS 1.15% 2288 Delayed Quote.10.77%
DRAX GROUP PLC -0.22% 268 Delayed Quote.-25.08%
EASYJET 2.41% 960.2 Delayed Quote.-15.17%
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD 32.27% 585 Delayed Quote.24.34%
FERREXPO PLC 0.94% 204.5 Delayed Quote.4.08%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 1.88% 428.2 Delayed Quote.-31.99%
ITV 4.36% 119.65 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
SSE PLC 1.46% 1111 Delayed Quote.1.29%
