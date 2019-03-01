By Colin Kellaher



Federal investigators are looking into manufacturing issues at a Pfizer plant that led to shortages of the EpiPen emergency treatment for allergic reactions.

Pfizer received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York seeking records and information related the issues, the New York drug maker said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 issued a warning letter to Pfizer's Meridian Medical Technologies unit over violations at the Brentwood, Mo., plant that makes the EpiPen auto-injector products for Mylan N.V. (MYL), which was forced to recall thousands of the devices.

Pfizer said it intends to produce records in response to the civil investigative demand.

