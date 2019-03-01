Log in
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Pfizer : Under U.S. Civil Investigation Over EpiPen Issues

03/01/2019 | 08:26am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Federal investigators are looking into manufacturing issues at a Pfizer plant that led to shortages of the EpiPen emergency treatment for allergic reactions.

Pfizer received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York seeking records and information related the issues, the New York drug maker said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 issued a warning letter to Pfizer's Meridian Medical Technologies unit over violations at the Brentwood, Mo., plant that makes the EpiPen auto-injector products for Mylan N.V. (MYL), which was forced to recall thousands of the devices.

Pfizer said it intends to produce records in response to the civil investigative demand.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
MYLAN NV 1.46% 26.39 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
PFIZER 0.98% 43.35 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
