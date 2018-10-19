Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Bucks Weaker European Trend To End Higher As Oil Companies Rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 08:10pm CEST

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

EasyJet leads decliners list

The U.K.'s main equity index finished higher for the day and week on Friday, pushing aside weakness across global markets and tensions surrounding the Italian budget, which had weighed on continental stocks.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished 0.3% higher at 7,049.80, after declining 0.1% on Wednesday. For the week, the index closed up 0.8%, representing its best weekly gain since Sept. 21.

The British pound was at $1.3053, below $1.3114 seen late Wednesday in New York. Against the euro , the pound weakened, changing hands at GBP0.8787, versus GBP0.8769 on Wednesday.

U.K. traders continued to watch U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's efforts to forge a new trade and customs pact with the EU, with Britain is set to relinquish its membership in March. On Thursday, May indicated that an extension of the U.K.'s current EU status could come into play because of unresolved differences between the parties.

Meanwhile, the EU cautioned Rome that its budget draft would run afoul of rules in place for member countries, which pushed up the yield on Italian debt, and weighed on banking stocks especially across Europe .However EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said that no decision about Rome's fiscal plans had been made yet. Italy was set to submit its budget plan on Saturday.

What are strategists saying?

"Investors are sitting tight, waiting to see how the storm brewing within the British camp unfolds. The Euro-sceptic wing is campaigning hard to derail the possibility of an extension to the Brexit transition period. Should they succeed there will be more downside risk for sterling, said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

Which data were in focus?

U.K. borrowing touched an 11-year low in September, putting the country on track to meet its 2018 target.

Stocks to watch

Major oil companies drove the gains in London as crude prices rose , with Royal Dutch Shell up 1.5% and BP closing up 0.5%.

EasyJet topped the decliners list with a 6.3% drop after a reported downgrade by MainFirst.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IAG.LN) fell 3.2% on disappointing results.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP 0.54% 557.5 Delayed Quote.7.02%
EASYJET -6.32% 1068 Delayed Quote.-18.89%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP -3.20% 557 Delayed Quote.-10.48%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 1.06% 28.585 Delayed Quote.2.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
08:10pLONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Bucks Weaker European Trend To End Higher As Oil Companies Rise
DJ
08:03pEUROPE MARKETS: Italy's Stock Market Ends Volatile Session Flat As Budget Drama Persists
DJ
07:43pDow Rises After Chinese Shares Rebound
DJ
06:42pDAIMLER : October Fright for Auto Stocks -- Overheard
DJ
06:41pOil Rebounds With U.S. Stocks
DJ
06:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise After Chinese Shares Rebound
DJ
05:28pStocks bounce back despite Italy angst; dollar dips
RE
05:27pStocks bounce back despite Italy angst; dollar dips
RE
05:00pTRACKINSIGHT : Technology All Caps Stocks fall
TI
05:00pTRACKINSIGHT : Mexican Stocks performance dips
TI
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford CEO seeks to rally dealers as shares sink to new low
2Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
3MICHELIN : Michelin Warning Drags Down Tire Makers
4MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Update of Corporate Events Calendar 2018
5EWORK GROUP AB : EWORK : Continued investments for growth

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.