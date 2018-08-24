LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Edges Higher, Logs Best Weekly Gain In A Month Ahead Of Holiday Break

By Silvia Ascarelli, MarketWatch

Antofagasta's stock bounces, Barratt shares edge lower

The U.K. stocks registered slight daily and weekly gains Friday, finishing trade on a solid footing before the start of three-day weekend for the British benchmark.

How markets are performing

The FTSE 100 rose 0.2% at 7,577.49, with a weekly advance for the blue-chip gauge of 0.3%, marking its best weekly gain since the period ended July 27, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The pound was buying $1.2864, up from $1.2815 late Thursday in New York.

What's moving markets

Friday's action was light as traders headed into a three-day holiday weekend. U.K. markets will be closed Monday for a bank holiday.

Gains across Europe firmed somewhat, and markets in the U.S. rallied, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell defended the central bank's plan to raise interest rates gradually at a convention of the world's central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Fed minutes earlier this week indicated that a September interest-rate hike remains likely, despite criticism from President Donald Trump.

Stocks in focus

The biggest movers included shares of miner Antofagasta, which bounced 3.6% higher after slumping 18% over the past two weeks.

Home builder Barratt Development PLC(BDEV.LN) closed off by 0.8%.

Away from the blue chips, real-estate developer Henry Boot(BOOT.LN) jumped 3.7% after reporting quarterly results .