Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Ends 1.5% Lower As Decline In Miners, Oil Stocks Color Postholiday Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 06:28pm CET

By Emily Horton

Chinese data add to investors' concerns

London stocks finished Thursday sharply lower, as shares of resource companies took a hit amid weak Chinese economic reports and falling oil prices.

Meanwhile, a survey showed business leaders' confidence in the British economy declined.(DHER.FF)

How are the markets performing?

The FTSE 100 fell 1.5% to close at 6,584.68, having finished 0.5% down on Monday.

The British pound was largely unchanged at $1.2631 from $1.2632 in New York late on Monday.

U.K. markets were closed on Tuesday for Christmas and on Wednesday for Boxing Day.

What is driving markets?

Risk-averse sentiment was prevalent on Thursday, driving oil prices lower, with West Texas Intermediate crude and Brent futures both dropping in volatile trade , putting heavyweight major oil companies under pressure.

Mining stocks were hit after China's industrial profit dropped for the first time in nearly three years in November, official data showed. Signs of slowing in the Chinese economy can be negative for those companies as the country is a big user of natural resources.

The FTSE 1000 is heavily populated with natural resource companies, including those in the oil-and-gas and metals sectors, and therefore tends to be swayed by big swings in those assets.

On top of all that, a poll of over 700 company directors (https://www.iod.com/Portals/0/PDFs/Campaigns%20and%20Reports/Economy/winter-2018-confidence-tracker.pdf?ver=2018-12-09-185407-617) revealed that business leaders' confidence in the U.K. economy fell to its lowest level in over 18 months.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks were down Thursday , a day after a strong rally that reversed a battering for equities on Christmas Eve. Wednesday saw all three major indexes log the strongest one-day gains since March 23, 2009, on a percentage basis, and it was the best ever day-after-Christmas performance for the gauges.

What stocks are active?

Oil, pharmaceuticals and telecommunications stocks made up some of the biggest losers on Thursday. BP lost 2.6%, AstraZeneca fell by about 4% and BT Group PLC (BT.A.LN) dropped by over 2.2%.

Among the miners, Rio Tinto dropped 1.7% and Anglo American closed 1.4% lower.

Software company Micro Focus International PLC led the market's losers, finished down 5.2%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN -1.44% 1714.2 Delayed Quote.12.24%
ASTRAZENECA -4.04% 5720 Delayed Quote.16.40%
BP -2.62% 485.85 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
DELIVERY HERO 4.54% 31.78 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC -5.22% 1308.5 Delayed Quote.-45.28%
RIO TINTO -1.67% 3712 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
07:58pMarkets Are Already Volatile. A Long Shutdown Could Make It Worse.
DJ
07:45pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices fall more than 2 percent as U.S. stock markets retreat
RE
07:45pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices fall more than 2 percent as U.S. stock markets retreat
RE
07:42pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices fall more than 2 percent as U.S. stock markets retreat
RE
07:02pEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Return From Christmas Break To End Lower As BP And Pharmas Slump
DJ
06:28pLONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Ends 1.5% Lower As Decline In Miners, Oil Stocks Color Postholiday Action
DJ
06:26pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : UK shares at 2-year lows, FTSE 250 flirts with bear market territory
RE
06:20pEUROPE : European shares slip back to 2016 levels as Wall St support evaporates
RE
05:13pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Falls More Than 400 Points As Stock Market Relinquishes Chunk Of Historic Surge
DJ
04:30pTSX surges over 2 percent, snaps four-day losing streak
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
3HEXO CORP : HEXO reaches construction and licensing milestones for its massive 1 million sq. ft. greenhouse &n..
4VINCI : France's Vinci in $3.7 billion swoop on UK's Gatwick airport
5MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG - AMENDMENT RIGHTS OFFERING OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND: Reducing of the Conversion Price

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.