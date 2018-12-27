LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Ends 1.5% Lower As Decline In Miners, Oil Stocks Color Postholiday Action

By Emily Horton

Chinese data add to investors' concerns

London stocks finished Thursday sharply lower, as shares of resource companies took a hit amid weak Chinese economic reports and falling oil prices.

Meanwhile, a survey showed business leaders' confidence in the British economy declined.(DHER.FF)

How are the markets performing?

The FTSE 100 fell 1.5% to close at 6,584.68, having finished 0.5% down on Monday.

The British pound was largely unchanged at $1.2631 from $1.2632 in New York late on Monday.

U.K. markets were closed on Tuesday for Christmas and on Wednesday for Boxing Day.

What is driving markets?

Risk-averse sentiment was prevalent on Thursday, driving oil prices lower, with West Texas Intermediate crude and Brent futures both dropping in volatile trade , putting heavyweight major oil companies under pressure.

Mining stocks were hit after China's industrial profit dropped for the first time in nearly three years in November, official data showed. Signs of slowing in the Chinese economy can be negative for those companies as the country is a big user of natural resources.

The FTSE 1000 is heavily populated with natural resource companies, including those in the oil-and-gas and metals sectors, and therefore tends to be swayed by big swings in those assets.

On top of all that, a poll of over 700 company directors (https://www.iod.com/Portals/0/PDFs/Campaigns%20and%20Reports/Economy/winter-2018-confidence-tracker.pdf?ver=2018-12-09-185407-617) revealed that business leaders' confidence in the U.K. economy fell to its lowest level in over 18 months.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks were down Thursday , a day after a strong rally that reversed a battering for equities on Christmas Eve. Wednesday saw all three major indexes log the strongest one-day gains since March 23, 2009, on a percentage basis, and it was the best ever day-after-Christmas performance for the gauges.

What stocks are active?

Oil, pharmaceuticals and telecommunications stocks made up some of the biggest losers on Thursday. BP lost 2.6%, AstraZeneca fell by about 4% and BT Group PLC (BT.A.LN) dropped by over 2.2%.

Among the miners, Rio Tinto dropped 1.7% and Anglo American closed 1.4% lower.

Software company Micro Focus International PLC led the market's losers, finished down 5.2%.