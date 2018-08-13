LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Ends Lower As Turkey Contagion Angst Grows, But Retains Slight Weekly Gain

By Carla Mozee and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Sports Direct to buy House of Fraser

U.K. stocks finished in negative territory Friday, dragged down alongside the broader European equity market, on mounting concerns that Turkey's currency crisis will metastasize to eurozone lenders. However, London's blue-chips index retained a slight weekly gain on the back of persistent sterling weakness.

U.K. stocks were little changed after a reading of British economic growth came in line with expectations.

How markets are moving

The FTSE 100 fell 1% to 7,667.01. On Thursday, the index lost 0.5% , marking its sharpest daily slide since Aug 2, according to Dow Jones Market Data. But for the week, the benchmark eked out a gain of about 0.1%.

The pound fell to $1.2757 from $1.2824 late Thursday in New York.

What's driving markets

Equities across the region stumbled following a Financial Times report (https://www.ft.com/content/51311230-9be7-11e8-9702-5946bae86e6d) that the European Central Bank is growing more concerned about exposure of European banks to Turkey's woes. The Turkish lira was sent plunging to its lowest in a year against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

The euro also dropped against the dollar "as investors feared European banks exposure to the lira. The common currency broke below the key $1.1500 support mark for the first time in more than a year. The fears also rippled to [the pound-dollar pair] which took out the $1.2750 barrier in early London dealing," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.

Spain's BBVA SA (BBVA.MC) (BBVA.MC), Italy's UniCredit SpA and France's BNP Paribas are among the biggest lenders to Turkey and have come under closer scrutiny by the Single Supervisory Mechanism, the ECB's arm charged with monitoring the region's banks, according to the FT report.

Meanwhile, retail stocks ended lower as upscale apparel and accessories retailer House of Fraser went into administration after a collapse in talks between the company and its creditors. But Sports Direct International has purchased the struggling chain for GBP90 billion, expanding a stake already held in House of Fraser by Sports Direct's owner, Mike Ashley.

Stocks in focus

Among banking stocks, Barclays gave up 2%, Standard Chartered lost 1.9% and HSBC Holdings fell 0.6%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group slipped 1.7%. RBS was upgraded to a buy rating from neutral on Friday at UBS, which said in part that RBS's stock hasn't tracked positive per-share earnings revisions.

Among retailers, apparel seller Next fell 1.3% and department store operator Marks & Spencer Group PLC (MKS.LN) gave up 1.1% but Debenhams PLC rose by 1% off the FTSE 100 as Mike Ashley holds a stake in that department store.

Ryanair Holdings PLC fell 4.2% as the airline said it plans to operate 85% of its schedule Friday as pilots in five European countries take strike action . That is the fifth strike action since July 12.

Diageo PLC was off by less than 0.1%, even after the maker of Gordon's Gin and Smirnoff vodka said it would start buying back up to 1.4 billion pounds ($1.79 billion) of its shares until Jan. 31.

Economic data

The U.K. economy expanded at a rate of 0.4% in the three months to June, bolstered by construction and services activity, a faster rate than 0.2% in the first quarter of 2018. The economy expanded at an annualized rate of 1.5% in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said Friday, faster than the 0.9% rate in the first quarter.