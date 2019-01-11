Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Falls As Talk Of Brexit Delay Rallies Pound

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 08:49am EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP -0.97% 521.8 Delayed Quote.6.26%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
PERSIMMON 4.60% 2202 Delayed Quote.9.38%
ROLLS-ROYCE 1.21% 870 Delayed Quote.3.59%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.75% 26.315 Delayed Quote.3.33%
TAYLOR WIMPEY 5.34% 156.8 Delayed Quote.9.28%
THE SAGE GROUP PLC -2.06% 608.2 Delayed Quote.3.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
08:53aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Poised To Halt 5-day Rally After Inflation Report
DJ
08:49aLONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Falls As Talk Of Brexit Delay Rallies Pound
DJ
08:19aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks on Track for Weekly Gains as Growth Fears Ease
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
08:05aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE retreats as sterling rallies on report of possible Brexit delay
RE
08:02aTSX futures point to lower opening
RE
07:48aSmall steps from stocks after rally, giant leap for yuan
RE
07:47aSmall steps from world stocks after rally, giant leap for yuan
RE
07:46aSmall steps from stocks after rally, giant leap for yuan
RE
06:24aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks on Track for Weekly Gains as Growth Fears Ease
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up
4BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs on course to launch cash management in mid-2020
5KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.