LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Falls As Talk Of Brexit Delay Rallies Pound

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Our View
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
Our Services
Premium Access
Discover our Services
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Markets
News : Markets
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Professionals
Calendar
Sectors
LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Falls As Talk Of Brexit Delay Rallies Pound
0
01/11/2019 | 08:49am EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
BP
-0.97%
521.8
6.26%
FTSE 100 INDEX
0.28%
7234.11
0.00%
PERSIMMON
4.60%
2202
9.38%
ROLLS-ROYCE
1.21%
870
3.59%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
-0.75%
26.315
3.33%
TAYLOR WIMPEY
5.34%
156.8
9.28%
THE SAGE GROUP PLC
-2.06%
608.2
3.26%
0
Latest news "Markets"
08:53a
MARKET SNAPSHOT
: Stocks Poised To Halt 5-day Rally After Inflation Report
DJ
08:49a
LONDON MARKETS
: FTSE 100 Falls As Talk Of Brexit Delay Rallies Pound
DJ
08:19a
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: Stocks on Track for Weekly Gains as Growth Fears Ease
DJ
08:15a
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
08:05a
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
: FTSE retreats as sterling rallies on report of possible Brexit delay
RE
08:02a
TSX futures point to lower opening
RE
07:48a
Small steps from stocks after rally, giant leap for yuan
RE
07:47a
Small steps from world stocks after rally, giant leap for yuan
RE
07:46a
Small steps from stocks after rally, giant leap for yuan
RE
06:24a
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: Stocks on Track for Weekly Gains as Growth Fears Ease
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement
MOST READ NEWS
1
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
: Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2
Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
3
ALPHABET
: ALPHABET : board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up
4
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)
: EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs on course to launch cash management in mid-2020
5
KOHL'S CORPORATION
: Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
More news
HOT NEWS
FLYBE GROUP PLC
-76.80%
Flybe : UK union Unite looks for job assurances on Flybe takeover deal
AO WORLD PLC
+2.58%
AO World : UK sales growth slows in Christmas quarter
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
+3.59%
Anheuser Busch InBev : Record Drought in Junk Bonds Ends
SAINT-GOBAIN
-2.74%
Saint-Gobain's Colombian Subsidiary Partners Up With Tecnoglass
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATI.
+1.33%
Exclusive: GM's Cadillac will introduce EV in fight against Tesla - sources
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W.
-2.33%
Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW says group sales up 1.1 percent in 2018
More news
MarketScreener.com :
Markets
News
Our View
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Screeners
Watchlists
Top / Flop
Tools
Our Services
About :
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact us
Advertisement
Legal information
Stay Connected :
Facebook
Twitter
Partners :
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Best tweets
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Slave