Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Hovers Near Flat Line After Bruising Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 03:19pm CET

By Emily Horton

Just Eat gains after food delivery deal

London markets struggled for direction Friday, as a tough week for stocks neared an end, with investors jittery over everything from a Federal Reserve tightening to a possible U.S. government shutdown.

In the U.K., a major airport reopened after unauthorized drone activity over the airport led to flight cancellations. (DHER.FF)

How are the markets performing?

The FTSE 100 was flat at 6,709.12 on Friday, having lost 0.8% the previous day.

The British pound changed hands at $1.2653 from $1.2658 late in New York on Thursday.

What is driving markets?

Investors were fretting about the possibility of a U.S. government shutdown after House Republicans late Thursday approved a funding package , which includes money to fund the expansion of the southern border wall, a policy dear to President Trump, but which the Senate is unlikely to approve, setting the wheels in motion for a shutdown.

Meanwhile, trade tensions between the U.S. and China were ongoing after the U.S. Justice Department unsealed criminal charges against two Chinese nationals allegedly tied to a campaign to steal sensitive information from technology-service providers around the world.

What stocks are active?

Just Eat were at the top of the gainer's list, up 4% after the world's biggest online delivery firm, Delivery Hero said it would sell its German operations (https://techcrunch.com/2018/12/21/takeaway-delivery-hero-gobble-gobble/) to Dutch-based rival Takeaway for $1 billion (EUR930 million).

Vodafone Group declined 1% after the company said it was looking for new auditors to replace Price Waterhouse, who are taking Vodafone Group PLC to court as part of a legal dispute over the collapse of Phones4U in 2014. BT Group (BT.A.LN) also fell by 1%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVERY HERO 10.72% 30.64 Delayed Quote.-16.30%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
JUST EAT 3.88% 594.4 Delayed Quote.-26.79%
TAKEAWAY.COM 33.63% 59.9 Delayed Quote.-11.75%
VODAFONE GROUP -0.71% 158.8 Delayed Quote.-31.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:30pTSX weakest since July; loonie hits 19-month low
RE
03:56pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Stage Modest Rally Amid Worries Over Government Shutdown
DJ
03:45pTRACKINSIGHT : US Consumer Discretionary Stocks suffer from notable outflows
TI
03:19pLONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Hovers Near Flat Line After Bruising Week
DJ
02:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
11:04aSoutheast Asia stocks: Most fall on economic woes; Malaysia rises on window dressing
RE
10:08aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Log More Losses As Recession And Trade-war Fears Weigh
DJ
10:06aEuropean shares dip after Wall Street's latest rout
RE
12:59aADRs End Mostly Down; Carnival, Gold Companies Trade Actively
DJ
12/20MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes Down More Than 450 Points As Fed And Government-shutdown Fears Punish Bulls
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : to buy $12.8 billion minority stake in e-cigarette company Juul
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Game On for Tencent as China Signals End to Approvals Freeze
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : Vitol bribery case in Brazil sees 12 charged for graft
4TECHNICOLOR : TECHNICOLOR: PREPAYMENT OF EIB LOAN - 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA UPDATE
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXPLAINER - ARRESTED AGAIN: What are the new allegations against Nissan's Ghosn?

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.