LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Hovers Near Flat Line After Bruising Week

By Emily Horton

Just Eat gains after food delivery deal

London markets struggled for direction Friday, as a tough week for stocks neared an end, with investors jittery over everything from a Federal Reserve tightening to a possible U.S. government shutdown.

In the U.K., a major airport reopened after unauthorized drone activity over the airport led to flight cancellations. (DHER.FF)

How are the markets performing?

The FTSE 100 was flat at 6,709.12 on Friday, having lost 0.8% the previous day.

The British pound changed hands at $1.2653 from $1.2658 late in New York on Thursday.

What is driving markets?

Investors were fretting about the possibility of a U.S. government shutdown after House Republicans late Thursday approved a funding package , which includes money to fund the expansion of the southern border wall, a policy dear to President Trump, but which the Senate is unlikely to approve, setting the wheels in motion for a shutdown.

Meanwhile, trade tensions between the U.S. and China were ongoing after the U.S. Justice Department unsealed criminal charges against two Chinese nationals allegedly tied to a campaign to steal sensitive information from technology-service providers around the world.

What stocks are active?

Just Eat were at the top of the gainer's list, up 4% after the world's biggest online delivery firm, Delivery Hero said it would sell its German operations (https://techcrunch.com/2018/12/21/takeaway-delivery-hero-gobble-gobble/) to Dutch-based rival Takeaway for $1 billion (EUR930 million).

Vodafone Group declined 1% after the company said it was looking for new auditors to replace Price Waterhouse, who are taking Vodafone Group PLC to court as part of a legal dispute over the collapse of Phones4U in 2014. BT Group (BT.A.LN) also fell by 1%.