Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Inches Up After China Data; May To Outline Latest Brexit Proposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 09:59am EST

By Emily Horton

London markets inched up Monday, as investors weighed up the latest China growth data and waited for Prime Minister Theresa May to outline her latest Brexit proposal to parliament.

Bookmaker William Hill and home improvement retailer Kingfisher struggled on Monday.

How are the markets trading?

The FTSE 100 Index were flat at 6,967.40, after finishing up 0.7% for the week on Friday.

The British pound was mostly flat at $1.2873 from $1.2986 late in New York on Friday.

What's driving the markets?

In the U.K., Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to try and crack the political stalemate over the Brexit by outlining proposals in parliament on Monday that are expected to focus on winning more concessions from the European Union. However, given the rejection of May's deal and the lack of clarity over the options available to the U.K. government, it seems more likely that Britain's exit from the European Union will be delayed beyond March 29.

According to people familiar with the matter, May's loss last week has stirred up tensions among London's biggest financial institutions (https://www.fnlondon.com/articles/battle-lines-drawn-in-the-city-over-norway-model-20190120).

Chinese government officials on Monday announced its economy expanded by 6.6% over 2018, down from 2017's 6.9%, the slowest annual pace China has recorded since 1990 . The trade conflict with Washington has adding to this gloom, with the uncertainty over a trade truce stunting investment in Chinese exporters.

In Switzerland, the World Economic Forum kicked off, with its founder, Klaus Schwab, saying that President Donald Trump would have been an "interesting discussion partner" at its annual Davos event, but acknowledged that the partial U.S. government shutdown scuttled those plans. The International Monetary Fund has cut its forecast for world economic growth this year , citing heightened trade tensions and rising U.S. interest rates.

What stocks are active?

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher led the FTSE 100 losers, falling by 4%.

Away from the main index, William Hill dropped 3.3%, after it warned over operating profit for 2018 , although this projection is in line with previous guidance.

Just Eat gained 1%, on the news that its chief executive Peter Plumb has stepped down with immediate effect and the group narrowed its earnings guidance for 2018.

Meanwhile, heavyweight miner Antofagasta lost almost 3%, in a sector that provided the biggest downward pressure as miners are sensitive to news out of China, a big buyer of natural resources. BHP Group slipped 1%.

Healthcare chain NMC Health gained just under 2% on Monday, while Costa coffee and Premier Inn owner, Whitbread, gained 0.8%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA -1.78% 839.4 Delayed Quote.9.14%
BHP GROU 0.00%-End-of-day quote.0.00%
BHP GROUP LTD 0.27% 33.2 End-of-day quote.-3.27%
BHP GROUP PLC -0.87% 1614 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
JUST EAT -1.00% 651.4 Delayed Quote.12.20%
KINGFISHER -4.45% 216.8 Delayed Quote.9.30%
NMC HEALTH 1.23% 2792 Delayed Quote.0.80%
WHITBREAD 0.58% 4846 Delayed Quote.5.26%
WILLIAM HILL -1.79% 172.6 Delayed Quote.13.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:37aTSX falls in broad-based declines amid global equity gloom
RE
09:59aLONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Inches Up After China Data; May To Outline Latest Brexit Proposal
DJ
09:50aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Fall In Shortened Session As China Data Reinforces Global Slowdown Fears
DJ
08:46aGlobal Stocks Weaken as China's Growth Slows
DJ
08:33aEUROPE MARKETS: Slow Annual Growth For China Pulls European Markets Down
DJ
07:44aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise Despite Slower Economic Growth In China
DJ
06:16aGlobal Stocks Weaken as China's Growth Slows
DJ
05:42aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil and consumer goods support FTSE 100 as May's Plan B awaited
RE
04:49aGlobal Stocks Weaken as China's Growth Slows
DJ
04:46aEUROPE : European shares stumble after weak Chinese GDP data
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Shares Fall on Disappointing Guidance, 2018 Results -- Update
2PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : Henkel tumbles as Persil maker warns investment to hit profit
3Oil rises as investors latch on to OPEC cuts, supply outlook
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK Chairman Hampton to step down ahead of split
5HENKEL : HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA: Increased investments from 2019 / Outlook for fiscal 2019 / Mid- to long-term f..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.