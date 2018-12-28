LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Notches Best Day In 8 Months As Energy And Mining Shares Gain

By Emily Horton

London's benchmark has been up in two of the past three weeks

London's main bourse registered its best daily gain in about eight months on Friday, with major oil companies and mining stocks driving gains. (CNA.LN)

What did markets do?

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose in line with other European markets, with most well over 1%. The index advanced 2.2% to 6,733.97, after finishing down 1.5% on Thursday. In a shortened, but volatile, week of trade. For the week, the FTSE 100 climbed by 0.2%.

The pound climbed to $1.2691 from $1.2643 late Thursday in New York.

What is driving the markets?

Despite a wild week of trading in the U.S., equities there managed to rebound Thursday, with gains set to continue into Friday's session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased a sharp loss on Thursday that knocked 611 points, or 2.7%, off the blue-chip gauge at one point.

But investors remain wary after Wall Street's recent oscillations in stocks, with Asian markets managing only cautious gains Friday.

(https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-12-27/euro-stoxx-50-enters-bear-market-as-year-end-rally-hope-vanishes)An earlier gain Friday in oil prices also helped push heavily weighed energy companies higher.

What stocks are active?

Engineer Melrose Industries jumped 4.1%, energy company Centrica gained 3.4% and oil-services group John Woodfinished the session with a 4.3% gain. BP advanced 3.5%.

Mining stocks also rose, with Anglo American up 2.3% and shares of Rio Tinto climbing 1.4%.