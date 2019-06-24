Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

LONDON MARKETS : FTSE 100 Retreats As Crude Oil Slump Weighs On Commodity-heavy Benchmark

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 03:33am EDT

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

BP, Reckitt Benckiser, British American Tobacco among moving shares

London's main stock benchmark headed lower on Wednesday as renewed doubts over a U.S.-Sino trade deal and slumping crude-oil prices undercut global risk appetite.

How are markets performing?

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 0.7% to 7,349.84, after rising 0.3% on Tuesday.

The pound rose 0.2% to $1.2748.

What's driving the markets?

Renewed concerns over a U.S.-China trade deal tamped down enthusiasm for global equities. Trade-deal optimism had been building ahead of a Group of 20 meeting at the end of the month, but President Donald Trump admitted Tuesday he was "holding up" a deal between the countries.

Oil was the biggest losing sector in London as heavily weighed companies tracked sharp falls in U.S. and Brent crude prices , down over 2% each . That was after a report showing higher U.S. inventories and ahead of a key government report on supplies data due later. BP PLC slid over 2%.

What stocks are active?

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.LN) climbed 2.5% after the company named Laxman Narasimhan as chief executive effective Sept. 1, succeeding Rakesh Kapoor.

British American Tobacco PLC shares fell over 4%. The tobacco giant said business continues to perform well in the first half of fiscal 2019 and that it is on track to deliver a good performance for the full year.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
WTI -0.05% 57.84 Delayed Quote.26.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:05aASIA MARKETS: Asian Stock Markets Tick Higher As China Confirms Xi Headed To G-20
DJ
03:33aLONDON MARKETS : FTSE 100 Retreats As Crude Oil Slump Weighs On Commodity-heavy Benchmark
DJ
03:27aEUROPE : Daimler profit warning weighs on European shares, eyes on G20
RE
03:25aOil stocks buoy FTSE 100 amid U.S.-Iran standoff
RE
02:59aAsia stocks climb pre-G20, oil up on U.S.-Iran feud
RE
02:57aAsian stocks tick up, oil rises amid U.S.-Iran tensions
RE
12:24aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most subdued ahead of regional trade, inflation data
RE
06/23MARKET SNAPSHOT: How The Trump-Xi Trade Meeting Could Set The Stock-market Tone For The Summer
DJ
06/22S.African rand inches back up in wake of Ramaphosa speech, stocks slide
RE
06/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Round Out a Winning Week -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler warns on 2019 profit outlook as diesel issues bite
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Lowers 2019 Earnings Outlook on Governmental Proceedings
3SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour takes step to leave China with Suning.com deal
4WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : Illiquid assets held by Woodford's UK fu..
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About