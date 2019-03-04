Log in
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)

03/04/2019 | 08:50am EST

Item 7.01 Regulation FD

Synovus Financial Corp. ("Synovus") is scheduled to present at the Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference in Orlando on March 4, 2019 at 10:25 a.m. ET. A copy of the presentation materials to be used by Synovus during its presentation is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated in Item 7.01 of this Current Report by this reference. The presentation materials will also be available on Synovus' website at investor.synovus.com.

The information contained in this Item 7.01, including the information set forth in the presentation materials furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to, and incorporated in, this Current Report, is being "furnished" and shall not be deemed "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the liabilities of Section. The information in Exhibit 99.1 furnished pursuant to this Item 7.01 shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other documents pursuant to the Securities Act or into any filing or other document pursuant to the Exchange Act except as otherwise expressly stated in any such filing.


Item 9.01   Financial Statements and Exhibits

            (d)            Exhibits

            Exhibit No.    Description

            99.1             Presentation materials to be presented on March 4, 2019

© Edgar Online, source Glimpses
