Item 7.01 Regulation FD
Synovus Financial Corp. ("Synovus") is scheduled to present at the Raymond James
Institutional Investor Conference in Orlando on March 4, 2019 at 10:25 a.m. ET.
A copy of the presentation materials to be used by Synovus during its
presentation is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and
is incorporated in Item 7.01 of this Current Report by this reference. The
presentation materials will also be available on Synovus' website at
investor.synovus.com.
The information contained in this Item 7.01, including the information set forth
in the presentation materials furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to, and incorporated in,
this Current Report, is being "furnished" and shall not be deemed "filed" for
the purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the
liabilities of Section. The information in Exhibit 99.1 furnished pursuant to
this Item 7.01 shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration
statement or other documents pursuant to the Securities Act or into any filing
or other document pursuant to the Exchange Act except as otherwise expressly
stated in any such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit No. Description
99.1 Presentation materials to be presented on March 4, 2019
