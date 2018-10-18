Log in
LONDON MARKETS : FTSE Gains Slightly As Pound Trades Flat Amid Brexit Uncertainty

10/18/2018 | 11:10am CEST

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Royal Mail shares lead U.K. gainers Thursday

The U.K.'s main equity bourse on Thursday was trading slightly higher, benefiting partly from lackluster trade in the British pound amid persistent worries about the outcome of testy negotiations as Britons attempt to exit from the EU.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 0.3% at 7,070.90, after finishing Wednesday's session 0.1% lower.

The British poundwas at $1.3113, little changed from $1.3114 seen late Wednesday in New York. Against the euro , the pound weakened, changing hands at GBP0.8786, versus GBP0.8769 on Wednesday.

Traders were following reports (https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/oct/17/theresa-may-signals-willingness-to-extend-transition-period) that U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May was considering a longer transition period within the EU as Britain attempts to break an impasse in talks to forge a new relationship with Europe's trade bloc.

What are strategists saying?

"In London, the FTSE 100 continues to post small moves between 7000.0pts and 7065.0pts. This lack of clear direction is mostly due to the deadlocked Brexit's negotiations, an environment in which traders remain cautious to avoid getting burnt," wrote Pierre Veyret, technical analyst at ActivTrades in a Thursday research note.

Stocks to watch

Shares of Royal Mail PLC (RMG.LN) were leading gains on the London bourse, up 3%, while those for building-materials company CRH PLC were trading sharply lower to lead losers, off 5.6%.

